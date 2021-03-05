Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan to offer employees paid time off for vaccine appointments





Wells Fargo will be offering up to eight hours of paid vacation starting March 8 to encourage all eligible global employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. WELLS FARGO INVESTS IN SIX BLACK BANKS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH “While we understand that the choice to get vaccinated is a personal decision, we encourage you to consider getting vaccinated when it is available to you,” wrote the bank’s human resources manager David Galloreese in a note to employees. Teleprinter security Latest Change Change% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 37.16 -0.53 -1.41% In addition, Wells Fargo will expand its COVID-19 testing program, offering free on-site testing to workers at the bank’s 25 largest sites. Employees currently reporting for work at other Wells Fargo facilities, including its branch network, can request on-demand tests that can be self-administered at home. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE America’s fourth largest bank joins competitors JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup. Teleprinter security Latest Change Change% JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 150.56 -2.35 -1.54% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 36.50 +0.26 + 0.72% VS CITIGROUP, INC. 69.81 -0.57 -0.81% Representatives from Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase told FOX Business that eligible employees will receive up to eight hours of paid time off to support vaccine appointments. Meanwhile, Citigroup will provide “all paid time outside of work that is reasonably necessary to attend and get vaccinated,” according to Bloomberg. Teleprinter security Latest Change Change% AZO AUTOZONE 1 168.44 -11:30 -0.96% BBY BEST PURCHASE 98.24 -2.13 -2.12% DRI DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC. 136.64 -1.39 -1.01% DG GENERAL DOLLAR 178.14 -4.75 -2.60% KR KROGER 34.09 +0.84 + 2.53% MCD MCDONALD’S CORP. 204.84 -0.98 -0.48% TSN TYSON FOODS INC. 72.19 +2.23 + 3.19% TGT TARGET CORP. 169.82 -3.79 -2.18% Other companies that have offered similar salary incentives to employees who receive COVID-19 vaccines include Aldi’s, Amtrak, AutoZone, Best buy, Chobani, Restaurants Darden, Dollar General, Instacart, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Lidl, Publix, Mcdonalds, Tyson Foods and Target. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, developed by its pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen, recently became the third to receive emergency use authorization from the Food & Drug Administration and approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unlike vaccines previously approved by Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna, the Janssen vaccine requires only one injection. Johnson & Johnson began shipping its initial supply of 3.9 million doses this week to state health departments, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and community immunization centers across the country. The company plans to deliver enough single-injection vaccines by the end of March to immunize more than 20 million Americans and 100 million single-injection vaccines in the first half of 2021. An FDA analysis found that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was about 67% effective at preventing moderate to severe cases within 14 days of administration and 66% against severe to critical cases after 28 days. In addition, the vaccine was approximately 77% effective in preventing severe or critical COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 85% effective in preventing severe or critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination. Teleprinter security Latest Change Change% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 153.07 -3.15 -2.02% PFE PFIZER INC. 34.20 -0.19 -0.55% BNTX BIONTECH SE 95.15 -2.10 -2.16% RNAm MODERNA, INC. 132.30 +1.08 + 0.82% During this time, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 95% and 94.1% effective, respectively. According to CDC, more than 82.5 million COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States on Thursday.

