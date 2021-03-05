Gold prices suffer more losses today, down 12,000 from record highs

Gold suffered further losses today due to weakness in global indices. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.3% to 44,400 per 10 gram on its eighth day of decline over the past nine sessions, which has taken prices to more than 10 month lows. Silver futures fell 0.6% to 65,523 per kg. In world markets, gold continued its downtrend with prices falling 0.2% to $ 1,693.79 per ounce.

The precious metal is down more than 2% this week amid tightening US bond yields and a stronger US dollar. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which earns no interest. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $ 25.35 an ounce, but is down 5% for the week so far.

Gold may remain under pressure as long as prices stay below the $ 1,760 support, Geojit said in a note. “The immediate downside targets are seen at $ 1,670 followed by $ 1,620. A direct turn above $ 1,820 is needed to negate the view and push prices up,” the brokerage said.

MCX Gold is supported at 43880 and resistance to 46,450, Geojit said.

The US 10-year benchmark rate topped 1.5% after Fed chief Jerome Powell said on Thursday inflation is likely to rise in the coming months. Investors are increasingly worried that ultra-loose central bank monetary policies – a key pillar of a one-year equity surge – will be scaled back to cope with an expected surge in prices.

He warned, however, that the increase will be temporary and will not be enough for the Fed to change its low interest rate policies.

Powell also reiterated that the Fed will not tighten policy until its goals of full employment and consistently high inflation are met, and that is likely to be far away.

The Fed chief said the central bank was ready to step in should the need arise, but traders were disappointed that they had not indicated that the bank would act on rising yields, for example by increasing its bond purchases. .

Despite the recent drop in gold prices that took the precious metal 12,000 lower than its August highs of 56,200, many analysts remain positive on the precious metal.

“We assume that central banks will eventually dampen yields with their asset purchases and also help their respective governments to keep borrowing costs low. On the course of the gold price, we remain optimistic given the government’s unprecedented stimulus measures, inflated central bank balance sheets and soaring sovereign debt, ”said Hitesh Jain of Yes Securities.

Meanwhile, the outflows of gold ETFs continued, putting additional pressure on gold. The amount of gold held by exchange-traded funds fell 84.7 tonnes to a value of $ 4.6 billion in February, the World Gold Council (WGC) said. In addition, the holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.4% on Thursday. (With contributions from the agency)