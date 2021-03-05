Oil climbs to nearly 14 months as OPEC + extends production cuts until April





SINGAPORE / MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices jumped more than $ 1 a barrel on Friday, reaching their highest level in nearly 14 months, after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April, pending a more substantial upturn in demand in the context of the Coronavirus pandemic. FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma March 24, 2016. REUTERS / Nick Oxford / File Photo Brent futures for May hit as high as $ 68 a barrel on Friday, a level not seen since January 8, 2020. The contract was up $ 1.09, or 1.6%, to 67. $ 83 a barrel at 7:30 a.m. GMT, and was on track for a nearly 3% gain in the week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 93 cents, or 1.5%, to $ 64.76 a barrel after peaking at $ 64.94 earlier in the session. Both contracts jumped more than 4% on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together called OPEC +, extended limits on oil production until April, granting small exemptions to the Russia and Kazakhstan. OPEC + maintained stable production, indicating that it wanted to take a cautious approach in normalizing production, said Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities. A steady increase in production can be absorbed by improving global demand and may not have much negative impact on prices. Concerns will only increase if US production increases in response to higher prices. Investors were surprised that Saudi Arabia decided to maintain its voluntary reduction of 1 million barrels per day until April, even after oil prices rebounded in the past two months. An array of factors have come together to bring the parties closer together, but the resulting price increase will almost certainly cause the parties to change their minds when they next meet on April 1, 2021, commodities analysts said. from Citigroup in a note. OPEC + ‘s decision to continue production cuts would hurt consumers in oil-buying countries, Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters on Friday. While OPEC + clearly sees an improvement in oil market fundamentals, they are still aware that there is a lot of uncertainty around the outlook for demand, and therefore appear to be taking a more cautious approach, Warren said. Patterson, Head of Raw Materials at ING. strategy. There is also an element where OPEC + does not believe US oil production will be able to respond to a higher price environment, at least not anytime soon. Analysts are revising their price forecasts to reflect the continued restriction on supply from OPEC + as well as US shale producers, who are restraining their spending in order to increase returns for investors. Goldman Sachs raised its Brent price forecast from $ 5 to $ 75 per barrel in the second quarter and $ 80 per barrel in the third quarter of this year, while UBS raised its forecast for Brent to $ 75 per barrel and for WTI at $ 72 per barrel per second. half of 2021. Report by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Edited by Jane Wardell and Lincoln Feast.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos