Cathie Woods ARK Investment faces bankruptcy as tech trade stalls

Now, these gambits threaten to make ARK a high-profile victim of the recent shift in investor sentiment away from tech stocks and towards cyclical stocks tied to an economic recovery.

ARK manages five exchange-traded funds that actively invest in companies, Ms. Wood and her team of portfolio managers believe this will change the world through what they call disruptive innovation. Square Inc. and media streaming company Roku Inc.

The stock prices of these three companies have jumped at least 195% during the year since the Covid-19 pandemic upended the investment landscape, helping ARK funds more than double in the during the same period. But stocks have fallen more than 20% since Feb. 19 amid a wider sell-off in fast-growing tech stocks, a drop many attribute to a sharp rise in government bond yields.

They significantly underperformed the highly technological Nasdaq Composite Index, which fell 5% over the same period.

Concerns about a rising interest rate environment posed a test for ARK, exposing vulnerabilities in its investment approach. Higher returns generally make growth stocks, including stocks of large tech companies, less attractive.

Additionally, some of the ARK positions are in small illiquid stocks which have moved more dramatically. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a $ 1.2 billion biotech company largely owned by fund ARKs Genomics, has fallen 48% in the past month. Compugen Ltd., a $ 682.8 million Israeli biotech company featured in two ARK funds, fell 36% in the same period.

ETFs suffered double-digit percentage declines last week, their biggest routs since the stock market crashed last March, according to FactSet. Further declines among growth stocks on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday led to even deeper declines among ARK funds, bringing the declines of its flagship ETF ARK Innovation to 20% over the past month.

The cascade of red proved difficult for many investors to bear. ARK funds collectively lost more than $ 1.8 billion between February 24 and Monday, their largest extent of cash outflows on record, according to FactSet. Together, they managed around $ 51 billion at the end of February, making ARK the ninth largest ETF operator. This is after attracting $ 36.5 billion in assets over the past year, more than Invesco Ltd., Charles Schwab Corp. and First Trust, the fourth, fifth and sixth largest ETF issuers in the United States, according to Morningstar Direct.

But recent cash outflows have sparked sales in ARK funds to deal with buybacks, while the company has also chosen to ditch the shares of its easier-to-trade holdings, including Apple Inc. and Snap Inc., to take charge of favorites like Tesla.

As tech stocks continue to fall, analysts and ETF traders fear that a combination of large market declines and additional exits could snowball ARK’s portfolio. This could cause some of its more illiquid and small-cap positions to fall sharply.

Tom Staudt, COO of ARK, dismissed concerns about any liquidity issues and said ARK ETFs continued to operate like any other ETF during the uproar.

Still, it’s been a tough time for ARK and its featured stock pick Ms. Wood.

What a crazy week or two we’ve had here, ”Ms. Wood said in a YouTube video posted Friday and viewed by nearly 600,000 people.

Ms. Wood founded ARK in 2014 after a 12-year stint with AllianceBernstein. She is now Managing Director and Director of Investments at ARK, which is an acronym for Active Knowledge Research.

The fund’s remarkable performance, coupled with Ms.Woods’ willingness to engage investors via social media, podcasts and videos, has earned her a variety of endearing nicknames from individual investors and day traders at Reddits. , notably Mamma Cathie, “Aunt Cathie” and, in South Korea, Money Tree. “

The ARK funds fit the secular growth story of the 2020s, but they are now seeing a shift in that direction, “said Steven DeSanctis, equity analyst at Jefferies. This probably won’t be the last time in the near term that they see cash outflows, ”added Mr. DeSanctis, referring to Ms. Wood.

Aside from the pullback in recent weeks, ARK returns have been the envy of the asset management industry, rekindling some investors’ confidence in stock pickers after more than a decade of index fund dominance. . The ARK Innovation ETF has had an average annual return of 36% since it began trading in 2014. This compares to the S&P 500’s average return of 11% over the past 10 years.

There have been a lot of calls with clients over the past six months as funds gained assets, and the main conversation was about what happens when funds are no longer a hot topic, ”said William Kartholl, Director and Head of ETF Operations at Cowen. .

Mr Staudt said ARK has a soft limit of around 10% on any stock within its funds. The Teslas share is at this level in ARK innovation and stand-alone funds, just like Square in the ARK fintech innovation pool. Regarding ARK’s exposure to smaller stocks, Mr Staudt said these concerns were overblown and pointed out that around 15% of ARK’s innovation fund is invested in stocks whose market capitalization is less than $ 5 billion.

In fact, the volatility has created some interesting buying opportunities ”for ARK, added Mr. Staudt.

ARK loaded more shares of Tesla, Teladoc Health Inc. and Square during the sale in recent weeks, according to ARK’s daily trading logs. He also added more shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. to one of his funds earlier this week.

Amid the ARK fund buybacks, the company also sold shares in some of its most widely traded liquid stocks. The company reduced its positions in Apple and Snap last week and sold all of its remaining shares in Salesforce.com Inc., he added. ARK also this week sold shares of Facebook Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Roche Holding AG.

It’s almost like having dry powder in the portfolio, ”Mr. Staudt said, referring to how the funds were essentially a cash reserve to buy other stocks.

Not all investors are taken aback by the ARK’s large-scale approach to investing. Flows to the ARK innovation fund turned positive on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing in $ 464.3 million and $ 146.6 million respectively, according to FactSet.

But the most recent KRG stumble has continued to shake others.

Paolo Campisi, a 31-year-old entrepreneur in Toronto, bought shares of the ARK innovation fund in early February, but sold his stake last week after the shares fell more than 10%. He decided to take a riskier bet on a possible rebound by buying out-of-the-money calls that expire at the end of the month. But he also sold those options on Wednesday when ARK’s flagship fund fell a further 6.3%.

I think everyone is going to be challenged to move forward, ”Campisi said, adding that he was unsure at what level he would consider buying back into the fund again. And the exam level of someone like Cathie [Wood] is going to be high. “

