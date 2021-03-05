Girl Scouts will sell cookies in person and online

Last year, the pandemic put Girl Scout cookie sales into crisis mode as Boy Scouts struggled to sell a warehouse full of cookies with everything closed. This year they are ready, prepared with all the lessons they have learned.

There will be in-person booth sales, said Renee Smock, director of operations for Girl Scouts in eastern Washington and northern Idaho. This is our normal time of year when girls collect orders from family and friends.

Public sales of cookies are scheduled to start on March 26, which is good news for anyone in need of a few cans of Thin Mints. Girl Scouts will be returning to grocery stores across the region after taking time off last year.

They are really excited that girls are coming back and selling cookies this year, she said.

Kiosk sales will be a little different. Scouts will wear face masks and there will be copious amounts of hand sanitizer. Cleaning protocols will be followed and tables will be further away from store entrances than before and have fewer girls selling cookies at a time.

But there will also be other purchasing options. Over the past year, many Girl Scouts have been successful in hosting drive-thru events and selling cookies from their own aisles, and that will continue this year.

Our daughters were incredibly innovative, said Smock.

Cookies are the key to funding Girl Scout programs. A portion of each box sold is donated to the troop of vendors, and is used for activities that may include travel. Some also go to the local conference.

Cookie sales remain our main source of income, Smock said.

Smock said Girl Scouts are certainly among the nonprofits that suffered a funding blow during the pandemic.

We have fewer girls selling cookies this year, she said. We have fewer members this year.

The organization usually recruits new members from local schools, most of which were closed until recently. Girl Scout troops cannot meet in person yet, dampening excitement.

We had a loss of connectivity with our daughters, she said.

Scout Natalie Olinger, who is in eighth this year, sold cookies from her yard before last year. Either she, her mother, or a fellow Girl Scout stood on her South Hill Street with a sign pointing out drivers.

It went very well, she said. I sold twice as many cookies last year as the year before. Last year I sold 2,438 boxes.

It helped that the cookie season was extended a few times to give the girls the best chance at selling all of their cookies. Olinger said it was his mother’s idea to sell the cookies at home.

Wed had the idea of ​​a drive-through cookie stand for a few years, but there was no reason to do it until last year, she said.

His goal this year is to sell 3,000 boxes. She plans to continue selling from her front yard, but Shell will also sell at a stand in a local store.

Hopefully between these two people I’ll be able to sell some more cookies, she said.

One of her goals is to earn cookie dough by selling cookies that she can use to participate in space camp.

I thought it sounded really fun, she says. Due to COVID, it was postponed, postponed.

Another goal is to earn money for college. For girls in Grades 7 to 12, each box sold adds 50 cents to a college scholarship.

Olinger said their No.1 seller was Thin Mints, followed by Samoas. Local Girl Scouts CEO Brian Newberry said this was the case for the entire region.

It is the love of chocolate in the Inner Northwest that sustains us, he said. This cookie sale is vital to our future.

Last year, the local conference was one of only five in the country that did not complete their cookie sale before the pandemic struck.

It’s unfortunate that this is one of the few tips that has to do it two years in a row, Newberry said.

One of the improvements made in response to the pandemic, however, was in digital sales.

We continue to be very innovative in a digital world, he said.

Online sales have grown steadily since their launch three years ago, Smock said. Around the same time last year, Girl Scouts had sold 13,000 boxes of cookies online, up from 8,000 at this time in 2019. This year, Girl Scouts have sold 32,000 boxes of cookies online so far. .

There has been a lot of growth there, she says. It has become a crucial part of the cookie program due to the pandemic.

People can visit www.gsewni.org and enter their zip code to find a Girl Scout troop selling cookies in their neighborhood. Cookie lovers can order online and have them shipped to their doorstep. The site also lists local kiosk sales by zip code so people can see where the kiosks are set up for in-person purchases.