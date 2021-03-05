Business
Gupta abandons Greensill
As of Friday afternoon, Greensill was still trying to negotiate a bailout deal with Apollo Global Management of New York that would hand over its best assets and operations to the US private equity group, leaving the rest – including all GFG-related assets – to fall. in insolvency. protection in Australia and Great Britain.
The Greensill Empire imploded this week after insurance policies provided by one of the group’s largest insurers, Bond & Credit Co (BCC), expired on Monday and Credit Suisse froze billions of dollars in supply chain finance funds containing securities packaged by the financial group.
Greensill uses around 20 underwriters around the world to insure its securities, but court documents released this week show that more insurance policies underwritten by BCC, in addition to the $ 4.6 billion of coverage that has expired, are expected. end during the remainder of 2021. Greensill was unable to find other insurers to cover the risk previously taken by BCC.
As a sign of Greensill’s concern as its business unfolded, it filed documents with UK regulators on Monday taking the shares of Alliance companies GFG Liberty Holdings Australia (the parent company of Liberty Steel) and Liberty Onesteel safe. UK.
Getting security on the shares gives Greensill more leverage to try and get money back if one of the GFG entities collapses.
Neither Greensill nor GFG have disclosed the exact nature of their relationship, including invoices from the GFG companies in the packaged securities Greensill collected and sold to funds managed by Credit Suisse and Swiss asset manager GAM prior to their release. closing.
German regulator BaFin on Wednesday banned Greensill Bank from bringing money or making payments after revealing that the bank, which held 4.5 billion ($ 7 billion) in assets at the end of the month of December, had not been able to prove the existence of receivables which she had purchased from GFG during a special forensic audit.
Documents filed by Greensill at Brtain show that it provides a number of supply chain and accounts receivable finance as well as other structured finance solutions to members of the GFG Group, including an accounts receivable facility granted. to Liberty Commodities Ltd, which is registered in London.
They reveal that Greensill entered into a receivables purchase agreement with the GFG companies in October 2018.
Greensill Capital Securities began cutting ties with directors this week, with Steven Hollands (Managing Director of Investor Sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa), Sally Singer (Head of Syndication at Greensills) and Asif Dad (which led the banking partnerships and syndications for European affairs) all ended on Tuesday, the company said.
Greensill, who employs some 1,200 people worldwide, declined to say whether the executives had quit their full-time jobs or only the directorships on boards.
Domino effect feared
GFG Alliances 6600 employees in Australia are increasingly nervous about the potential domino effect of Greensills financial disputes.
Around 1,500 people work in the Whyalla steel plant in South Australia, while GFG’s other core business, Infrabuild, which consists of two mini steel plants outside Sydney and outside Melbourne and a a national distribution network for steel products as well as a metal recycling company, employs 5,000 people. people.
Australian Workers Union South Australia Secretary of State Peter Lamps was on site at the Whyalla steel plant on Friday to ask management for reassurance. The steel plant, about 400 km northwest of Adelaide, is operating as usual and there is no indication of a local cash squeeze that would prevent workers from being paid.
Mr Lamps said the union noted that staff had been somewhat reassured by emails from GFG that business was going as usual, but were looking for more details on refinancing the Greensill component of the funding. of the company.
A spokesperson for the GFG Alliance reiterated on Friday that the group had sufficient funding and was operating normally.
GFG Alliance has adequate funding for its current needs and its refinancing plans to broaden its capital base and secure longer term funding are progressing well, he said.
GFG Alliance, which has relationships with more than 30 financial institutions, is reportedly rushing to refinance more than $ 2 billion and more funds that previously came from Greensill.
Mr. Gupta was hailed as a hero in 2017 when he bought the Whyalla steel plant and a handful of mini steel plants and other assets after the collapse of his former owner Arrium in 2016. He was the originator of the ‘a mini-revival of parts of the UK steel industry. and the revival of dormant plants, and also made an acquisition spree in Europe.
Mr. Gupta was born in India and is the son of industrialist Parduman K Gupta who built an empire with interests in shipping, mining and commodity trading after starting out trading with a factory bikes in the 1960s. Sanjeev Gupta started the Liberty business in the early 1990s as an economics student at Cambridge University, trading in metal products and consumer goods with clients in Nigeria.
