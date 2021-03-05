Home prices fell last month as the market slows: CityAM





Home prices edged down in February as activity slowed, but remain up more than five percent year-over-year, according to new data released today. Read more: FTSE 100 drops to open as bond selloff continues According to the Halifax House Price Index, prices fell 0.1% last month from January, with the average price now standing at 251,697. However, in the November-February quarter, prices rose 0.5 percent, he added. This means that compared to a year ago, prices are up 5.2%. Compared to last year, growth has been more moderate this year. Analysts said the market slowed last month as potential buyers held on because they believed they missed the stamp duty waiver. However, Chancellor Rishi Sunak chose to extend the policy until the end of June during Wednesday’s budget speech. Halifax Managing Director Russell Galley said: The housing market was at a crossroads earlier this year, with upcoming events being critical in determining the trajectory of activity and prices in the region. over the next few months. Before the Open: take to the markets with our morning newsletter “The government’s decision to extend the stamp duty holiday, one of the main drivers of movers’ demand during the pandemic, removed great uncertainty for buyers whose transactions were not yet completed. Another welcome development in this week’s budget is the new mortgage guarantee scheme. While mortgage approvals have reached record levels in recent months, reaching levels not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis, the lifting of a down payment remains the biggest hurdle for first-time buyers to overcome. However, he warned that price growth would likely slow in 2021 as rising unemployment could contain consumer demand. Nicky Stevenson, managing director of real estate agent Fine & Country, said extending the stamp duty exemption would see economists “tear up” their forecast for 2021. Read more: Prime home prices on the outskirts of London skyrocket as demand for additional space continues to rise “The housing market now has all the possible ingredients it needs to generate a new sustained wave of highs, similar to that seen in the second half of last year,” she said. Pouring more fuel on the fire is the fact that the stamp duty reprieve also coincides with a time of year when the real estate market has traditionally come back to life. “The good weather is back and it’s going to send buyers and sellers back to the market. This will be even more evident this year after so many people with school-aged children postponed listing their property in January and February to focus on the rigors of home schooling.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos