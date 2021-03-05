METALS-LME nickel for worst week since 2011 on supply pressure





(Price updates, ShFE copper stocks) HANOI, March 5 (Reuters) – Nickel prices were set for their worst week in 9-1 / 2 years in London on Friday and plunged in Shanghai amid rising prospects for battery-grade supply to the following a major supply agreement. LME nickel, despite rebounding 0.1% to $ 16,145 per tonne at 7:50 a.m. GMT, was on track for its biggest weekly loss since September 2011 after losing 14% in the previous two days . Nickel ShFE finished down 7.8% at 121,750 yuan ($ 18,808.61) per tonne, after hitting its lowest level since Dec. 7 at 120,190 yuan per tonne earlier in the session. Chinas Tsingshan Holding Group said it would supply 100,000 tonnes of nickel matte – an intermediate product that can be used to make battery-grade nickel for electric vehicles – to two other Chinese companies within a year to beginning in October. The ability to produce a nickel product in a form that battery makers can use from nickel laterite resources could be a game-changer for the industry, ANZ analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, LME copper fell 0.7% to $ 8,844.50 per ton, ShFE copper lost 1.8% to 65,920 yuan per ton, ShFE aluminum fell 1.7% to 17,245 yuan per ton and lead fell 1.3% to 15,080 yuan per ton. There are signs of slowing demand in the base metals sector. Copper trading stocks in China have recovered and the spot premium has come down. Inventories of copper products are on the rise, which could discourage manufacturers from buying at high prices, ANZ said. FUNDAMENTALS * LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL reached their highest level since January 22 of 79,825 tonnes while stocks of copper ShFE CU-STX-SGH jumped 10% in one week to 163,025 tonnes, a level not seen since September 25, 2020. * Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $ 70.50 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 26, signaling weakening demand. * For main metals articles and other news, click on or ($ 1 = 6.4731 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)

