Scammers target new audience during pandemic





QUINCY, IL (WGEM) – A new report from the Better Business Bureau shows that young people are more at risk than ever of being scammed. BBB said that when we normally think of scams, it’s about how it affects our parents and grandparents. But for the first time ever, its young people are most at risk. Latest BBBs Tracker scam risk report showed that young people are more likely to be scammed and robbed than ever before. In fact, adults aged 18 to 24 reported the highest median loss of any age group, losing about $ 150. BBB officials said this was linked to online shopping during the pandemic. The crooks had a captive audience here last year. About 60% of people who responded to our survey said they spent more time shopping online in the past year, which is a direct result of the pandemic. The crooks knew it and they brought up all these bogus websites, ”said Don O’Brien, Better Business Bureau. Quincy shoppers have said they are shopping online more than ever since the pandemic. A buyer knows this too well because she was a victim. Emily Kiefer said she saw something on social media and decided to buy it. She said she had never had a problem shopping online before. But this time, like many other young adults, she lost. I tried ordering something and I think it never happened because it was an ad I just saw on Instagram. It’s a little scary because I know more and more people are shopping online now because of social media. It’s scary to hear because it was the first time I had heard of it, ”Kiefer said. Officials said they know people will continue to shop online, but there are easy ways to avoid these scams. The best advice is to shop on well-known websites and not to put personal information on suspicious websites. BBB officials also suggest using a website called whois.com. With this site you can enter the web address and it will tell you its age. They say that if a website is brand new it is often a sign that it is a scam.

