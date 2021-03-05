Business
Beware of ‘sparkling’ SPACs, London Stock Exchange warns investors
LONDON (Reuters) – The sparkling US Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC) market could see investors doing badly, London Stock Exchange chief executive David Schwimmer warned on Friday after proposals for Great Britain. Brittany to relax the SPAC listing rules.
Lists of so-called blank check companies that are using the proceeds to take private firms public through a reverse takeover have exploded in New York City, and stock exchanges elsewhere are eager to jump on the bandwagon. This raised concerns about inflated valuations.
There is clearly foam in the US PSPC market, Schwimmer told reporters.
Part of this could end badly for some of these opportunities or some of these investors.
A government review this week recommended making it easier to register PSPCs with the LSE.
Schwimmer said there had always been speculative cycles in the markets and that PSPCs had a role to play in the capital market, but it was important for investors to use them thoughtfully and cautiously.
CONFIDENT OUTLOOK
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) on Friday announced a 7% dividend increase for 2020 as the integration of its $ 27 billion data acquisition and analytics company Refinitiv moved into high gear.
Revenue increased 3% to £ 2.1 billion, driven by growth in FTSE Russell and clearing business. Adjusted operating profit increased 5% to 1.1 billion pounds.
LSE shares, however, fell 5% to 9,004 pence.
Citi brokers said net income was 5% lower than consensus estimates on a heavier tax burden, with indications of the costs also being heavier than expected.
There is also no update on existing financial goals. Overall a disappointing set of results, Citi said, with a buy rating on the stock.
The exchange said its FTSE Russell stock index business in Britain and most of its other information services will be integrated into a newly created data and analytics division as data now overshadows trading operations. of the group since the acquisition of Refinitiv.
In the beginning, the work we have done so far confirms the quality of the business and the breadth of opportunities in the group as we focus on integration and deliver the strategic and financial benefits of the transaction, a Schwimmer said in a statement.
He declined to give a figure on job cuts, but said there would be a reduction in top management overlap this year. The savings will also come from the elimination of overlapping locations, efficiency gains between vendors and in some data centers.
The group will retain its offices in London Canary Wharf, where Refinitiv is based, and the stock exchange headquarters in the City of London.
Schwimmer said he was confident that London will remain a global financial center and that a transfer of € 8 billion daily exchange of shares from the City to Amsterdam in January due to Brexit had been anticipated.
This will have little impact on the LSE group given that its euro share trading has largely been relocated to its new hub in Amsterdam, Schwimmer said.
LSE said it would pay a final dividend of 51.7 pence per share, reflecting the good performance and confident outlook of the new group.
Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, now owns a 15% stake in the exchange following the Refinitiv deal.
Reporting by Huw Jones; edited by Rachel Armstrong and Elaine Hardcastle
