UK house price growth slows for third month: Halifax





FILE PHOTO: Advice from estate agents displayed, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Apsley, Hertfordshire, Britain October 12, 2020. REUTERS / Matthew Childs / File Photo LONDON (Reuters) – UK house price growth slowed for a third month in February, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday, although analysts said the measures announced this week by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak could fuel the pandemic market boom. Home prices rose 5.2% in annual terms last month, the smallest annual increase since August and after growing 5.4% in January, according to Halifax. In February alone, house prices fell 0.1% after falling 0.4% in January. Other measures from the UK housing market suggested that the housing market boom triggered by the pandemic had started to fade before the scheduled expiration of a temporary home purchase tax reduction – known as stamp duty – at the end of March. But on Wednesday, Sunak partially extended this tax break until the end of September and announced a new mortgage guarantee scheme for first-time buyers who cannot afford large deposits. The strengthening of the housing market has been excessive given the economic fundamentals and the strength in prices will prove unsustainable, said Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club economic consultants. Although activity and prices may benefit from short-term support from (Sunak) the extension of the total increase of the stamp duty threshold from end of March to end of June in the budget, then partially until the end of September. Halifax has said the long-term housing market outlook will depend on the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for housing fueled by pent-up savings is likely to be countered by rising unemployment, she said. We don’t expect the level of house price growth over the past year to continue through 2021, said Halifax Managing Director Russell Galley. Reporting by Andy Bruce; edited by Costas Pitas and David Milliken

