Indonesian logistics startup SiCepat raises $ 170 million Series B – TechCrunch





SiCepat, an end-to-end logistics start-up in Indonesia, today announced that it has raised a $ 170 million Series B funding round. Founded in 2014 to provide last mile deliveries to small traders, the company s has since developed to also serve large e-commerce platforms. Its services now also cover warehousing and fulfillment, intermediary logistics and online distribution. Investors in SiCepat’s Series B include Falcon House Partners; Kejora Capital; DEG (the German development finance institution); Telkom Indonesia’s investment subsidiary, MDI Ventures; Indies Capital; Pavilion Capital, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings; Trihill Capital; and Daiwa Securities. The company’s last funding announcement was a $ 50 million Series A in April 2019. In a press release, The Kim Hai, founder and CEO of SiCepat parent company Onstar Express, said the funding will be used to “further strengthen SiCepat’s position as the leading provider of end-to-end logistics services on the Indonesian market and potentially to explore expansion to other markets in Southeast Asia. SiCepat already claims to be profitable and to have been able to process more than 1.4 million packages per day in 2020. The logistics industry in Indonesia is very fragmented, which means higher costs for businesses. At the same time, the demand for deliveries is increasing thanks to the growth of e-commerce, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. SiCepat is one of the many Indonesian startups that have recently raised funds to make the supply chain and logistics infrastructure more efficient. For example, earlier this week, SaaS supply chain provider Advotics announced a $ 2.75 million round. Other notable startups in the industry include Kargo, founded by a former Uber Asia executive, and Waresix. SiCepat particularly focuses on e-commerce and social commerce, or people who sell products through their social networks. In a statement, Sebastian Togelang, managing partner of Kejora Capital, said Indonesia’s e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21% over five years, reaching $ 82 billion by 2025. “We believe SiCepat is uniquely positioned to serve customers, from e-commerce giants to emerging social commerce players, who contribute approximately 25% to the total digital commerce economy,” he added.

