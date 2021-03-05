Aggreko completes $ 2.3 billion buyback transaction





AGGREKO has agreed to be acquired by private equity players TDR Equity Capital and 1 Squared Capital in a cash transaction valued at £ 2.32 billion.

Ken Hanna, chairman of the Glasgow-based temporary energy specialist, said the deal “represents an attractive cash prize that fairly recognizes Aggreko’s future prospects”.

He said: “We believe the company, its employees and clients will continue to be well supported with I Squared Capital and TDR Capital as shareholders bringing their expertise in the energy and rental markets to support our existing strategy. ” The deal values ​​Aggreko at 880 pence per share, which is a 39% premium over Aggreko’s closing price of 635 pence on February 4 – the last business day before the start of the offer period. TDR and 1 Squared first approached Aggreko in early February. Mr Hanna added: “Aggreko is a great company and the actions we have taken in recent years, both strategically and financially, have positioned the company well to handle the challenges of the market and look to the future in as a leader in the energy transition. “The management team set a clear vision in November 2020 of how Aggreko can both grow profitably throughout the energy transition and meet the key market carbon reduction targets. This strategy has been well received by our partners, clients and investors, and I Squared Capital and TDR Capital fully support us. “I am proud to have been President of Aggreko for the past nine years and it has been a pleasure to work with so many dedicated people who have made Aggreko a leader in temporary energy solutions. At the moment it’s business as usual, and I thank all of our employees for their dedication and hard work. ” Aggreko employs around 300 people in Dumbarton, where the company is planning an investment of £ 4.5million to upgrade its facilities at Lomondgate Park. Shares rose about one percent at the start of trading.







