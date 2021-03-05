Business
Don’t pay tax penalties on money you withdraw from retirement accounts
Retirement savers must pay close attention to their tax returns this year due to changes to mandatory withdrawal rules linked to the pandemic.
Even in normal times, the rules for mandatory minimum withdrawals can be confusing, and even more so this year due to a mix of tax changes and virus-fighting programs. If you do it right, you can avoid paying unnecessary taxes, financial advisers say.
The stakes are high, said Cheryl Costa, a certified financial planner near Boston.
Typically, savers should start withdrawing money from tax-advantaged retirement accounts, such as 401 (k) s and traditional individual retirement accounts, every year after reaching a certain age. (More on that below.) The tax penalty for failure to withdraw is steep: it’s half the amount that should have been withdrawn, although the Internal Revenue Service will waive the penalty if you have a reasonable explanation. .
But last March, as part of its pandemic relief program, the federal government waived required annual minimum distributions, or RMD in tax parlance, from most retirement accounts. The suspension was intended to help older Americans avoid withdrawing money during what was, at the time, a virus-triggered stock market crash.
This was good news for people who did not immediately need the money to live. They could keep the money invested in the hope of a market recovery and avoid paying taxes on withdrawals.
The catch was that some people had already taken their minimum distributions in the first few months of 2020, before the virus hit. So the IRS announced a fix last summer: If people had withdrawn funds that they did not need, they could re-deposit all or part of the money by August 31 (normally, savers only have 60 days to change their funds). ‘notice.)
Now, this year’s tax season, and people who have re-deposited their funds are getting 1099-R forms showing the total amount withdrawn, even though the money was returned. Many believe the form was sent to them in error, Ms Costa said.
The forms are correct, but they only report distributions, so it may appear that the amount is taxable. Taxpayers must report the withdrawal as a tax-free rollover on their tax returns, said Ed Slott, New York City chartered public accountant and IRA authority.
You can’t ignore it, Mr Slott said. You need to tell the IRS the story of what happened.
Here’s how to do it: The amount in box 1 of Form 1099-R is entered on line 4a of Form 1040, IRA Distributions. Then on line 4b, taxable amount, you must enter zero assuming you returned the full distribution. If you kept part of the withdrawal, this amount is taxable and you must enter it on line 4b. For a 401 (k) withdrawal, you would use lines 5a and 5b, Mr Slott said.
If you’re using tax preparation software, the document should be printed with the word rollover listed next to zero, Slott said. Someone filling out a paper form will need to write the word “rollover”. This will treat the withdrawal as a non-taxable event. (Usually RMDs are not eligible for rollovers, but the IRS made an exception for 2020.)
Some clients who returned their RMDs had pleasant surprises in their tax returns, Ms. Costa said. Because their taxable income is lower than it would have been, some have been able to deduct medical expenses or even qualify for federal stimulus payments.
But if the minimum cast is not properly reported as being returned, those benefits could evaporate, Ms. Costa said.
You don’t want to add insult to injury by paying taxes on a cast you’ve returned, she said.
Here are some questions and answers about RMDs:
Can I keep the retirement withdrawals I made in 2020?
Yes. The return of the money was optional.
Are RMDs canceled for 2021?
No. The waiver only applied to withdrawals in 2020.
When should I start taking RMD?
It depends. A federal law passed in 2019 called the SECURE law, for the establishment of each community for the improvement of retirement, raised the starting age for taking RMD to 72 years, instead of 70 years.
The new 72-year-old threshold applies to those who turned 70 after 2019 or, in other words, to those whose 70th birthday was on or after July 1, 2019. For anyone who turned 70 before this date, the starting age is 70.
What about Roth IRAs?
There are no withdrawals required for Roth IRAs during the life of the account holders.
Someone other than a spouse who inherits a Roth usually has to make minimum withdrawals within a certain time frame, but that requirement has also been lifted for 2020, Mr Slott said.
