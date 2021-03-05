Don’t pay tax penalties on money you withdraw from retirement accounts

Retirement savers must pay close attention to their tax returns this year due to changes to mandatory withdrawal rules linked to the pandemic.

Even in normal times, the rules for mandatory minimum withdrawals can be confusing, and even more so this year due to a mix of tax changes and virus-fighting programs. If you do it right, you can avoid paying unnecessary taxes, financial advisers say.

The stakes are high, said Cheryl Costa, a certified financial planner near Boston.

Typically, savers should start withdrawing money from tax-advantaged retirement accounts, such as 401 (k) s and traditional individual retirement accounts, every year after reaching a certain age. (More on that below.) The tax penalty for failure to withdraw is steep: it’s half the amount that should have been withdrawn, although the Internal Revenue Service will waive the penalty if you have a reasonable explanation. .

But last March, as part of its pandemic relief program, the federal government waived required annual minimum distributions, or RMD in tax parlance, from most retirement accounts. The suspension was intended to help older Americans avoid withdrawing money during what was, at the time, a virus-triggered stock market crash.