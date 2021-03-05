Gold price drops further to 44344 per 10 grams, forcing retail buyers to buy into a frenzy





Gold prices in India fell further on Friday, in line with the downtrend in international markets.

Gold prices in India fell further on Friday, in line with the downtrend in international markets. In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures market, gold futures fell 0.44% to 44344 per 10 grams, marking a further drop in 250, or 0.56%. Silver futures also fell 0.83% or 550 to 65,371 per kg. Retail buyers continued to buy gold in India as prices fell to their lowest level in nearly a year. “Demand has improved considerably in recent days. Retail buyers are shopping, especially for weddings,” Mangesh Devi, a jeweler based in Satara, Maharashtra, told Reuters. In international markets, the precious metal fell 2%, hitting a nine-month low after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell failed to resist forcefully the recent surge in borrowing costs at long term and caused a surge in US Treasury yields. Silver rose 0.2% to $ 25.35 an ounce, but remained down 5% on the week, in what is billed as its weakest performance since late November. Powell renewed his pledge to keep credit free until Americans can get back to work, saying that while the rise in yields was noticeable, he did not expect the Fed to have to step in to bring them down. . “If we get some decent payroll data that will boost yields even more and gold could see additional headwinds,” Powell said in a webinar Thursday. Holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds fell to their all-time low since June 2020, and spot bullion prices fell 0.1% to $ 1,695.13 an ounce on Friday. (With contributions from the agency) To close

