Publication of the 2020 Helsinki Stock Exchange annual report: TLT1V





TELESTE CORPORATION SCHOLARSHIP RELEASE ON 5.3.2021 AT 3:00 PM EET PUBLICATION OF TELESTE 2020 ANNUAL REPORT Teleste Corporation’s 2020 annual report and financial statements for the accounting period January 1 to December 31, 2020 were released today in English and Finnish on the company’s website. The annual report includes the report of the board of directors, the financial statements and the auditors’ report. Teleste has also released its 2020 corporate governance statement separately from the board report. The 2020 remuneration report, published on February 11, 2021, is available on the company’s website teleste.com/investors. Teleste offers an integrated portfolio of products and services that helps build and manage a better connected society. Our solutions bring you television and broadband services, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With strong industry experience and a drive for innovation, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020 Teleste’s net turnover reached 145 million euros and had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. TELESTI CORPORATION Jukka Rinnevaara

President and CEO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Jukka Rinnevaara, phone +358 2 2605611 DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.teleste.com Teleste Annual Report 2020 EN secured

Teleste Financial statements 2020 FR secure

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos