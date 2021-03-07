Current US bamboo stock purchase rate weakens to N492 / $ 1





It’s no longer news that since the start of this year, the world’s best performing stock market for 2020 hasn’t been particularly impressive. The most recent data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange revealed that the all-stock index fell further at the close of its last trading session, down -0.40% to 39,364.67 index points. Year-to-date return and market capitalization were -2.26% and N20.5 trillion, respectively. Still, some Nigerian mid-cap stocks had been printing returns over the past 66 days, which would make Bitcoin and other crypto assets envious. READ: Sales frenzy wipes out N1 trillion from Nigerian stocks market cap Why this is important: Investment performance generally helps individuals understand whether their specific financial assets are performing or underperforming. It also provides the information needed to help an investor modify or maintain their strategies. Methodology: Nairametrics, with the help of other leading financial data providers, has categorized financial assets into specific categories through their percentage price assessments. Champion Breweries: The mid-cap Brewery Stock is the best performing Nigerian equity asset impression gains of around 98% over the past two and a half months, against a backdrop of buying interest from investors who continue to support the actions of the brewery pending a mandatory takeover by Heineken. . Livestock Feeds Plc: Shares of the animal feed company have climbed around 60% on the Nigerian Stock Exchange floor in the past 66 days as investors continue to increase their stake in the company, amid the company’s impressive financial results. in 2020. READ: Why Nigerian stocks are getting crushed NCR Nigeria Plc (NCR): The rather unpopular Nigerian title has seen impressive gains this year, for the account, it has currently gained 58% in two and a half months due to such a remarkable feat in the fact that it produced a significant increase of its fiscal year 2020 profit before tax despite the fall in its total revenues. BOCGAS Nigeria: The mid-cap stock caught the eye of Nigerian investors when it was last filed, showing its after-tax profit in the third quarter rose 48% to naira 194million, amid the most devastating pandemic. large economy of Africa. The stock printed cumulative returns of around 42%. Academy Press Plc; Often regarded as one of the oldest and largest publishing houses in Nigeria, with print gains of around 37% among reports that reveal that Nigerians do not read books as much as they should, due to the rise of Facebook, Netflix, Multichoice and the likes. The Nigerian company valued at N248million is currently trading near its 52-week high of Kobo 0.46. Warning: The aim here is to give the necessary information on the best performing financial assets in Nigeria and should not be taken as investment advice or guide, as Nairametrics advises to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such services. * Nairametrics would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real time.

