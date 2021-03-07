Detroit mayor turned down J&J vaccine, favoring others





Michigan’s medical director said all vaccines, including J & J’s single-dose vaccine, should be available in all communities.

Detroit recently turned down 6,200 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, favoring injections from Pfizer and Moderna, but said Friday it would accept doses of J&J in the next state allocation. Mayor Mike Duggan said on Thursday that residents should get the “best” vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer at odds with advice from senior state and federal health officials who caution against comparing the three vaccines and note that all offer strong protection against the worst outcomes. Duggan had also said that the allocation of 29,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna “covered all those who wanted to be vaccinated this week”. On Friday, he called the J&J vaccines “a key part of expanding our vaccination centers.” No other local health department has refused any of the 82,700 J&J injections sent to Michigan this week, the state health department said. Michigan medical director Dr Joneigh Khaldun said earlier this week that people offered the J&J vaccine should “take it because the decline … could mean the difference between life and death.” In a statement on Friday, she cited differences in when and where each company conducted their studies, with Moderna and Pfizer’s research being completed before the variants began to spread. In the United States, two-dose injections of Pfizer and Moderna were 95% protective against symptomatic COVID-19. The effectiveness of an 85% dose of J&J against severe COVID-19 dropped to 66% when moderate cases were recorded. The Food and Drug Administration reported that, just like its predecessors, the J&J drew strong guarantees against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. “All vaccines are safe and effective and I recommend that all vaccines be offered in all communities,” Khaldun said. White House coronavirus special adviser Andy Slavitt said on Friday that the White House had spoken with the Detroit mayor’s office, who called the situation a “misunderstanding.” “In fact, he’s very impatient for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Slavitt said of Duggan. As of Wednesday, 11% of Detroit residents aged 16 and over had received at least one dose. The statewide rate was 19%. This week, Detroit extended vaccinations to any resident who is a factory worker, regardless of age or location. Non-residents may also have a chance if they work in the city’s manufacturing sector. Detroit’s 6,200 doses of J&J went to county health departments with the lowest vaccination rates among people 65 and older, state spokesman Bob Wheaton said. J & J’s vaccine is produced from a cell line derived from an aborted fetus, which has raised moral concerns among Catholic leaders. The chairs of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ committees on doctrinal and abortion issues have said Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are preferable “if one has the ability to choose a vaccine.” A $ 4.2 billion COVID-19 relief plan approved by the Michigan Republican-led legislature this week includes a provision that would require vaccinees to be notified if and how their vaccine was developed with fetal tissue aborted or human embryonic stem cells. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer could rule the section inapplicable. Associated Press writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report. Follow David Eggert on https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00 RELATED: When Can Kids Get the COVID-19 Vaccine? RELATED: CVS Offers COVID Vaccine to Florida Teachers Under 50







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos