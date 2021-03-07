A large pension has made a big bet on Peloton’s stock. Here is what he sold.

Text size





The second-largest U.S. public pension repositioned investments in the last quarter of 2020 to play on trends that had emerged during the year.

The California State Teachers’ Pension System nearly tripled its holdings in



Interactive platoon



(ticker: PTON) share, quadrupled the position in



NextEra Energy



(NEE), and bought more



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings



(NCLH) and adjusted the position in



Skyworks Solutions



(SWKS). CalSTRS, as the repo is known, disclosed the transactions a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CalSTRS, which managed assets of $ 282.5 billion as of Jan. 31, declined to comment on its stock transactions.

The pension bought 298,735 Peloton shares in the fourth quarter through the end of 2020 with 467,674 shares of the fitness company known for its interactive stationary bikes.

Peloton’s stock has grown more than five times its value in 2020, and so far in 2021 until the Fridays close, it has fallen 30.7%. In comparison, the



S&P 500 Index,



a measure of the overall market, grew 16.3% last year and is up 2.3% year-to-date.

Delays in delivery caused Peloton to slide in early February. Wider reopening of gymnasiums in the face of Covid-19 vaccinations could adversely affect the activities of the Platoons. In a March 1 report, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Edward Yruma wrote that he was more bullish on Peloton stock following a KeyBanc summit that included Peloton. [W]“We come away more confident in Companys’ growth trajectory led by reducing order-to-delivery times, expanding into new markets and improving categories and content,” Yruma wrote. He is pricing the Peloton stock overweight with a target price of $ 185.

CalSTRS bought an additional 2.8 million shares of NextEra to end the fourth quarter with 3.7 million shares of the energy company. NextEra units include utility Florida Power & Light and NextEra Energy Resources, a wind and solar power generator, with battery storage operations.

NextEra stock rose 27.4% in 2020 and so far in 2021 it has slipped 8.4%.

We noted in February that NextEra action is a play on the green utility boom. The company also increased its dividend that month. The Florida Power & Light subsidiary is building a battery that power Disney World for seven hours.

The stock of Norwegian cruises cratered by 56% in 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted markets and canceled cruises. So far in 2021, stocks are sitting on a 13.4% gain.

Unsurprisingly, Norwegian Cruise records significant quarterly losses. But the entire industry is set for a comeback, according to Macquarie Research, which sees the most benefit for Norwegian Cruise stock. Truist Securities does not see cruises resuming until the second half of 2021, or even early 2022.

The repo bought an additional 66,276 Norwegian Cruise shares to end the fourth quarter with 551,406 shares.

CalSTRS removed 25,048 Skyworks shares from its holdings through the end of 2020 along with 329,143 shares of the mobile phone chip maker. Its biggest customer is



Apple



(AAPL).

Skyworks stock has climbed 26.5% in 2020 and so far in 2021 it has gained 13.4%.

The latest Skyworks results have shown an apparent increase in the popularity of Apple’s iPhone 12. hit a record. We noted that despite the recent soaring share price, Skyworks stock looks relatively cheap.

Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.