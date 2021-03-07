Private companies offer help against stock market overloads





The chairman of leading technology group FPT, Truong Gia Binh, on Saturday proposed that private companies be allowed to deal with Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) overloads. Frequent overloads on the country’s main stock exchange have bothered investors and administrators in recent months.

“The government must trust the private sector and create conditions favorable to its development,” he said at a meeting between government officials and representatives of the private sector. Echoing him, CEO of low-cost airline Vietjet Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said Vietnam needs stock markets internationally and their problems should be resolved with the help of private companies. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said he had tasked authorities to consider the FPT’s request and ordered that the issues be resolved without the use of public funds. The prime minister also said that Vietnam needs large companies capable of competing regionally and globally and an excellent pool of human resources to accomplish large tasks. “We must release all resources, all potentials and mobilize all power hidden in the 100 million people of Vietnam and those living abroad,” he said during the fourth meeting with representatives of the most large private companies in Vietnam since taking office. Phuc said the challenges facing the country include low GDP per capita, a lack of foundation for rapid and sustainable growth, slow industrialization and modernization, depletion of natural resources, an aging population and pollution. Business leaders, in response, demanded more government confidence to achieve higher goals. “We hope the government trusts private companies and focuses on private sector development,” Vietjet’s Thao said. To be a strong and powerful country, Vietnam needs both large companies that carry the national brand and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, and to do this, the government must create a level playing field among all sectors. economic and have in-depth innovation. among government agencies, she said. Binh from FPT asked other business leaders if they were happy with the current GDP growth rate or if they could aim higher up to 13%, as some countries have done in the past. To do this, companies must maintain growth of 20-30% per year for years, and this can only be done if there is “great trust” between the people and the government and vice versa. -he adds. Do Minh Phu, chairman of private lender TPBank, said private companies should be protected by law and there should be no favoritism between private companies, state-owned companies and foreign direct investors. Phuc called on government agencies to continue improving the business environment and institutional framework to ensure transparency and efficiency. “I think there will be more giant companies in Vietnam in the next 25 years,” he said after the four-hour meeting.







