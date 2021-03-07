Cathay Pacific results, delisting from CNOOC, 10th anniversary of Fukushima

Welcome to Your week in Asia.

Monday is International Women’s Day, a good time to check out the state of women’s rights in Asia by reading our special Women’s Day. On Thursday, Japan will mark the tenth anniversary of the great earthquake in eastern Japan and the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The Chinese National People’s Congress is due to close on Thursday. Taiwan’s trade data is due Tuesday.

MONDAY

Thai prosecutors meet with protest leaders

Pro-democracy activists including Panusaya “Ruang” Sithijirawattanakul, Panupong “Mike Rayong” Jadnok and Jatupat “Pai Dao Din” Boonpattararaksa will be summoned Monday to hear prosecutors’ decision on whether to indict them with read majesty for their roles in a weekend rally in September. Two other protest leaders, student activist Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, were indicted in February on the same charges and are currently in pre-trial detention.

Dito Telecommunity launches its services in the Philippines

Dito Telecommunity, backed by China Telecom, will launch business operations in the Philippines after delays due to a pandemic. The new telecommunications company, tasked by President Rodrigo Duterte with breaking the virtual duopoly of PLDT and Globe Telecom, will initially offer services in the central and southern regions of Cebu and Davao, Duterte’s home region. , ahead of a nationwide deployment later this year.

Go further: Faster and cheaper telecommunications have been a political goal of the Duterte administration.

TUESDAY

CNOOC Deleted From NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange will delist CNOOC, one of China’s three big state oil companies, on Tuesday. The delisting follows an executive order by President Donald Trump that prohibits American investors from financing companies associated with the Chinese military. CNOOC shares will continue to trade in Hong Kong, its primary listing location.

Interview: CNOOC Director General Says Sanctions Just “Misunderstanding” With Washington

AmCham report on the business climate in China

The American Chamber of Commerce in China will publish its annual report on the performance of foreign companies operating in the country. “Business Climate Survey 2021” will detail members’ views in around 20 sectors covering topics such as the impact of COVID-19, the Beijing and Washington phase 1 trade deal, and investment prospects.

WEDNESDAY

Coupang IPO price on NYSE

South Korea’s largest e-commerce company Coupang will offer its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The SoftBank-backed company is expected to attract around $ 3.4 billion when it goes public, offering 120 million shares at $ 27 to $ 30 per share.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son’s Vision Fund will be the biggest winner if the deal goes smoothly, as he is Coupang’s largest shareholder with a 35.1% stake.

Cathay Pacific annual results

Cathay Pacific Airways is expected to release its annual results on Wednesday. Like many of its global peers, the Hong Kong national carrier is expected to report a substantial loss from the pandemic in 2020.

According to Cathay, it was burning between HK $ 1 billion and HK $ 1.5 billion ($ 129 million to $ 193 million) per month at the end of last year as passenger services were devastated by restrictions on air travel. While mainland Chinese airlines have been able to fold into a large domestic market, Cathay only has international routes.

Controlling shareholder Swire Pacific is expected to report a blow to Cathay’s problems when it releases annual results the following day.

THURSDAY

JD.com annual results

China’s second-largest e-commerce platform, JD.com, will release its annual results on Thursday with three Hong Kong-listed companies soon to come under its umbrella. Rival Alibaba requested the listing of its logistics unit on the main board last month, just two months after launching its healthcare arm, JD Health. JD.com’s stock price also outperformed its peers despite a tighter regulatory environment, rising more than 50% since June on strong demand for online shopping that survived the pandemic in China.

Ten years after Fukushima

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will attend a memorial in Tokyo with the Emperor and Empress on Thursday, but the ceremony will be closed to the public as a COVID precaution.

Even a decade later, aftershocks of the great eastern Japanese earthquake are still being felt in Japan. The earthquake and the tsunami that followed left 22,000 people dead or missing. Affected rural towns are still struggling to bring population levels back to pre-disaster levels, and food exports from Fukushima are still banned by South Korea and China.

The nuclear accident also had a lasting impact on Japan’s energy strategy, as the country tries to find ways to achieve Suga’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Last week, the EU commissioner energy Shin Hosaka told an International Energy Agency review panel that the number of nuclear power plants Japan can bring back into service is a “major uncertainty.”

AFN votes on Hong Kong election ‘reform’ plan

The Chinese National People’s Congress will pass a resolution to revise Hong Kong’s electoral system and other resolutions before the close. Hong Kong’s bill will empower the committee that chooses the city’s chief executive to also scrutinize all legislative candidates as part of an effort to extricate opposition forces from politics.

FRIDAY

End of the three-day IOC session

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, is expected to brief the press on Friday after a three-day meeting of IOC stakeholders. Bach will run unopposed for a second four-year term on Wednesday.

Why is this important: This IOC session will be the last before the start of the Torch Relay in Japan on March 25. The date is considered the point of no return for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, the kick-off of the qualifying events and the arrivals of foreign athletes who will be an indicator for the Tokyo games. July.