Utah reports the fewest COVID-19 deaths since October





The state health department has 412 new cases, one additional death and 12,631 additional vaccinations. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Yen Hguyen administers a Covid 19 Lakeysha Mapps, at Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City, Monday March 1, 2021.

Editors Note: The Salt Lake Tribune provides free access to critical stories about the coronavirus. Register for our Top Stories newsletter, sent to your inbox every morning. To support journalism like this, please make a donation or become a subscriber. In the week that Utah marked a year under threat from the coronavirus, the weight of the pandemic began to lift. This week, Utah recorded the fewest deaths attributed to COVID-19 in seven days since the end of October. Since March 1, 41 people have died from the virus, including one reported by the Utah Department of Health on Sunday. This is the least since October 19 to 25, a week that saw 29 deaths and less than half of the 83-week total in recent weeks. And the death toll is expected to continue to drop. The state also has the fewest ICU patients for COVID-19 in more than four months. The occupancy rate of intensive care units is often used as an indicator of future deaths. In addition, appointments for vaccines will be open to those 50 and over from Monday. Vaccinations given the previous day / total vaccinations 12.631 / 855.663. Fully vaccinated utahns 309,882. Cases reported the day before 412. Deaths reported the day before 1. The only reported death was a man from Cache County, aged 45 to 64, who had been hospitalized at the time of his death. Hospitalizations reported the day before 191. That’s down three from Saturday. Of those currently hospitalized, 73 are in intensive care units four fewer than on Saturday. Tests reported the day before 4427 people were tested for the first time. A total of 8,818 people were tested. Percentage of positive tests According to the original state method, the rate is 9.3%. This is slightly above the seven-day average of 9.2%. The new reporting method counts all test results, including repeated testing of the same individual. Sunday’s rate is now 4.67%, above the seven-day average of 4.4%. [Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Heres what that means.] Totals to date 374,850 cases; 1,976 deaths; 14,891 hospitalizations; 2,248,121 people tested. This story is developing and will be updated. Correction Sunday, March 7, 12:47 p.m.: A previous version of this story included an incorrect count of vaccinations that have been given in Utah since Saturday.

