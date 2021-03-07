Stable stock market for the next 6 months





Soheil Kolahchi, Iranian capital market analyst TEHRAN, believes the stock market will not experience many highs and lows over the next six months and the market is expected to follow a stable trend. In the coming months, the market will not fall sharply, but neither can we expect the index to enter an uptrend anytime soon, Kolahchi told IRNA on Sunday. Referring to the recent drop in the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the expert said: “The stock exchange is in good condition both technically and fundamentally, but despite the positive steps taken by the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) on the agenda to improve the market, it is still trending downward, which has increased shareholder skepticism and anxiety. He noted that the Iranian stock market is generally negative during the last Iranian calendar month of Esfand (February 19-March 20) and that this is a normal trend for the country’s capital market in recent years. days of the year. Because most of the companies in the market are looking to sell their shares and turn their assets into cash by the end of the year, Kolahchi explained. We look forward to a positive trading trend next year, he said, adding that the market is now in very good growing conditions and we can look forward to positive days on the stock market and improve the situation in the future. months to come, he added. At the end of December 2020, the vice-chairman of the board of directors of TSE had declared that the stock market would spend the last months of the current Iranian calendar year calmly (ends March 20). Referring to the survey of periodic reports (six months and nine months) on company performance, Javad Eshqi-Nejad said that given the situation of the exchange rate and the appropriate sales volume, during this period, almost the expectations of listed companies have been met and positive results have been achieved for the capital market. Regarding the continuation of the stock market trend in the first three months of 2021, he said: In this regard, the main issue is political relations and international behavior; We seem to be doing well on the international stage. While predicting that the stock market will be calm in the last months of this year, he said: “But for next year, depending on the budget, we could be faced with new events whose analysis may have particular effects. on various industries; in a way these effects may be associated with certain industries over the next 2-3 years. EF / MA

