You only have a few days left to apply for a paycheck protection loan





In just four months last year, more than 5 million U.S. businesses received a Paycheck Protection Program (P3) loan. It helped them pay their workers, their mortgage or their rent and their utility bills. Unfortunately, many small businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans did not get PPP loans last year. We want to make sure you know how to apply for the financing your business really needs. But you have to act quickly. The P3 ends March 31, but many lenders may stop accepting applications early in order to have time to process. This means you need to get started quickly with a P3 fund application to help you with your staff costs and other bills, to get your fair share. The Small Business Administration (SBA) and participating lenders are working hard to make these loans available to more businesses in low- and middle-income communities. And small businesses, like hair salons, restaurants, nail salons, clothing brands, bars, bodegas and independent contractors. Here are eight facts you need to know about P3s that may encourage you to apply: 1. Congress funded it with $ 284 billion for 2021. That’s enough for millions of additional loans. 2. This is for first-time borrowers. The SBA has already approved more than 704,000 loans for borrowers who did not get one last year. The SBA also approved loans for borrowers for the second time. 3. A PPP loan can be canceled. Up to 100% of your loan could be forfeited if you qualify and meet the requirements of the ASB. This means that you would not have to repay the remitted amount. 4. Companies with few employees receive special attention. Until March 9, the SBA is only accepting applications from companies with fewer than 20 employees. 5. Most of the loans are relatively small. The average loan granted to new PPP borrowers this year is $ 22,000, according to the SBA. 6. Small businesses are approved. 90% of PPP loans approved by Chases in 2021 go to companies with less than 20 employees. 7. Help is available to understand PPP. chase.com/ppp offers a webinar, checklists and FAQs to guide you through the application process. You can also consult sba.gov/ppp. 8. It is easy to find participating lenders. The SBA website sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/lender-match has a Lender Match link to help you connect with a lender near you. The 2021 PPP is slated to expire on March 31, but in order for your application to be sent to the SBA by then you need to act now. If you think you are eligible, we urge you to find a lender, prepare your information, and apply. Start now. Do not miss! To learn more or to access useful tools and resources, please visit chase.com/ppp or ourfairshare.com. Jennifer Roberts is CEO of Chase Business Banking and Sean Diddy Combs is the founder of Our Fair Share, an entrepreneur and media mogul.

