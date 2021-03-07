Business
Don’t expect a repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum on the PH stock market
The US 10-year bond rate has risen sharply from 0.9% at the end of December to 1.6% currently, causing nervousness in global stock markets, including the Philippines. Interest rates have risen sharply on the improving outlook for the U.S. economy and the growing likelihood that the Biden administration will successfully pass a $ 1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package. These factors should push inflation up and prompt the US Federal Reserve to either cut its monthly bond buying program by $ 120 billion or raise the benchmark federal funds rate which is close to zero. Investors are rightly worried as the aggressive monetary policy of the federal government is largely responsible for the good performance of the stock markets since March of last year despite the pandemic.
There are also concerns that we might see a repeat of the taper tantrum of 2013. Recall that in 2013, the US 10-year bond rate fell from 1.6% to 3%, triggered by a Fed announcement that ‘it would slow down or reduce the volume of its monthly bond purchases. This resulted in a 22% drop in the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) index and a 9.5% depreciation of the peso within three months, from May to August 2013.
Still, even with the US 10-year bond rate rising, I don’t think we’ll see a repeat of the taper tantrum.
Despite improving prospects, the US economy is still a long way from reaching full employment. In February, the unemployment rate in the United States was 6.2%, still 2.2 percentage points above its pre-pandemic level of 4.4%. In addition, given the high unemployment rate and the many companies suffering from overcapacity, the pricing power is weak, making it difficult for inflation to stay at the government’s target of 2 percent. federal. As such, the Fed has said it has no plans to raise interest rates or cut its bond buying program anytime soon.
Another reason I don’t expect to see a big drop in the Philippine market is the lack of overseas shopping. After the global financial crisis of 2008, foreign investors were very bullish on the Philippine stock market and bought a total of 283 billion pesos of shares from 2009 to April 2013. It is therefore not surprising that the bond rate 10-year US dollar soared in May In 2013, foreign investors had a lot of stocks to sell. In contrast, foreign investors have been selling Philippine stocks regularly since May 2019 and are now heavily underweight the Philippines. Therefore, even as interest rates skyrocket, I don’t think they have much left to sell. One factor that could cause markets to fall, however, is the costly valuation of US stocks. With rising interest rates, US stocks could fall, which could trigger a sell-off in other markets around the world, including the Philippines.
Nonetheless, any liquidation of Philippine stocks that materializes because of this should not be sustainable, especially since Philippine stocks are very cheap. In fact, despite the underperformance of other Asian countries, the Philippine economy is finally starting to show signs of a stronger recovery. As such, any liquidation triggered by fears of a repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum should be a good opportunity to buy Philippine stocks at an even cheaper price. INQ
