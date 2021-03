‘Mask off’ party at Houston bar: Mayor Turner wants it canceled

They are discouraging bar and club owners from hosting super spreader events as Texas prepares to fully reopen on Wednesday.

HOUSTON A Houston bar is reportedly planning a “no mask” party to celebrate the end of the mask’s statewide tenure, and local officials are asking organizers to cancel it. Mayor of Houston Sylvester turner, Rep. State Ann johnson and several other local officials are calling the party a “super spreader event.” Matt Dougherty, KHOU 11 reporter follows this story. He contacted the bar for comment. We’ll update this story when or if he hears. Turner reminded the public that at least five variants of the coronavirus have been detected in the Houston area. He added that health officials are concerned about a fourth outbreak of coronavirus once the state fully reopens despite ongoing vaccination efforts. “What I’m hearing more and more is that promoters across the country are saying that because Texas is totally open because they can’t hold their events in their respective cities, in their states, they bring their events to Texas, ”Turner mentioned. “And that carries a serious risk.” Last week, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the state-wide mask mandate would be lifted and businesses in Texas would be allowed to fully reopen on Wednesday. The announcement drew mixed reactions from local officials, including Turner and Harris County Lina Hidalgo, who fear the lifting of coronavirus restrictions could lead to more infections. They also fear that opening up the state too early could jeopardize progress in reducing hospital admissions. It is their hope, residents will continue to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety habits like social distancing. Meanwhile, other policymakers, such as Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough, applauded the governor’s decision. Many had advocated reopening Texas to save struggling businesses and believe face covers should be a personal choice. RELATED: Harris County and Houston Health Officials Issue New COVID Guidelines for Schools RELATED: Here Are Mask Policies For Houston-Area Grocery Stores As Texas Mask Term Ends







