What you need to know as British Columbia opens reservations for COVID-19 vaccines for people over 90 on Monday

British Columbia will begin accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for people over 90 and natives over 65 on Monday.

On Sunday, the provincial health authorities unveiled region-specific details on how to make these appointments. Qualified seniors will start getting vaccinated on March 15.

Reservations for those aged 85 and over will open on March 15, while reservations for those aged 80 and over will open on March 22.

Health officials are urging people outside of the eligible age cohort – in this case, anyone born after 1931 – not to call this week.

Some health authorities only make appointments by phone while others will also use an online portal. Friends and family members of people signing up for reservations are encouraged to help out if they may have any difficulty with the process.

When booking, callers will need to have their legal name, date of birth, postal code and personal health number ready.

They are also asked to have their own contact details handy, as well as a pen and paper to write information on.

This phase of vaccination (phase 2) will only be for the first dose, presumably of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and people will not be able to choose which vaccine they will receive.

People will be contacted when they are eligible to receive the second dose.

Seniors who are not fluent in English may find information translated on the vaccination plan here.

Here’s how the plan will be rolled out across BC’s five health authorities.

Fraser Health

British Columbia’s most populous health region will operate 22 vaccination clinics in the region, five of which will be driving. It will also organize a mobile vaccine distribution for people who need home support.

You can see a list of clinic locations here.

Fraser Health chief executive officer Dr Victoria Lee said officials expected to be able to administer up to 9,000 vaccines per day. This capacity is expected to increase to over 23,000 vaccinations per day by the time the vaccine rolls out phase 3.

Lee said officials will monitor demand and be able to adjust the capacity of individual clinics if necessary.

Patients can be vaccinated at the location closest to their home or choose another site if this is more convenient for other reasons.

Fraser Health takes reservations online 24 hours a day, or by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday.

Translation services will be available over the phone and on clinic sites.

You can book online here, or call 1-855-755-2455.











Vancouver Coastal Health

Vancouver Coastal Health will operate 25 COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the region, using community centers, friendship centers, senior centers, cultural centers and other regional sites.

You can see the locations of the clinics here.

The clinics will be operated in Vancouver, Richmond, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, Powell River, Squamish and Pemberton.

Starting Monday, people over the age of 90 living in Richmond, Vancouver, North Vancouver and West Vancouver will be able to call to make an appointment.

Seniors who live on the Sunshine Coast, Powell River, Whistler, Squamish or Pemberton and are over 80 years old will also be able to call Monday.

Indigenous seniors 65 or older can also book appointments starting Monday.

“We hope people will be patient if they fail to make it,” Bob Chapman, Vancouver Coastal Health interim vice president for the Vancouver community, told Global News.

“We know there’s a lot of excitement about being able to get vaccines, and we know there’s anticipation too, so people will probably be eager to call right away. We ask people if they receive a message indicating that they are being asked to call back to receive patients and to call back later in the day.

The clinics will open on March 15 and offer shooting seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with evening reservations available at select locations.

Dedicated sites have also been designated for indigenous peoples, who will offer vaccines in a culturally safe environment.

Vancouver Coastal Health does not offer online reservations.

The call center will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week at 1-877-587-5767.

It will have Mandarin and Cantonese speaking interpreters and have access to a translation service covering 240 additional languages.











Inner health

Interior Health will open reservations for people over 90 and Indigenous seniors over 65 on Monday.

The health authority will operate clinics in 47 localities in the southern interior. YesYou can see a full list here.

Clinics will be held in arenas, curling clubs, community halls, colleges, convention centers and health centers.

Interior Health says vaccination clinic locations will be confirmed at time of booking, with vaccinations starting March 15.

Callers are reminded to be vigilant in the event of fraud and that the health authority will never ask for financial information or a social insurance number.

The call center will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1-877-740-7747.











Island health

Island Health will operate COVID-19 vaccination clinics in 19 communities and plans to administer around 40,000 vaccines next month.

You can see a full list of clinic locations here.

The health authority says that about 30 small or remote communities that do not have a registered clinic will be vaccinated in a ‘whole community’ approach, which may see all adults living there having the opportunity to get vaccinated at the same time. during a single visit.

If this community-wide clinic is not scheduled before April 12, people over the age of 80 will be able to get the vaccine earlier and it is advisable to call the hotline below during the week their group is vaccinated. age is eligible to make a reservation.

The health authority said it was trying to ensure that in urban areas the travel time to clinics was no more than 15 minutes and to keep them close to transit and transport routes.

Vaccines will also be offered at some Friendship Centers, including Vitoria, Port Hardy and Port Alberni, in an effort to ensure that indigenous peoples can get vaccinated in a culturally safe environment.

Island Health does not offer online reservations.

Seniors aged 90 and over or Indigenous seniors aged 65 and over will be able to make an appointment from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 days a week at the 1-833-348-4787.

Northern health

Northern Health will operate 30 vaccination clinics in northern and central British Columbia and aims to vaccinate 15,000 people by April 10. New mass clinics are expected to open in mid-April.

The locations of the Phase 2 clinics will include healthcare facilities, schools, colleges, and conference and event centers.

Reservations will be open for those over the age of 90 or Indigenous seniors over the age of 65 at 7 a.m. on Monday.

In some communities, the age range will increase on March 10, while eligibility and directions may vary for other communities due to the complexity of northern geography.

You can see the details of your individual community here.

The health authority says it is working with Indigenous groups and the First Nations health authority to ensure that cultural supports are available.

The call center will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, at 1-844-255-7555.

