Business
Tempered trading as investors conserve cash for DoubleDragons REIT’s next IPO
The local stock market barometer may start the week on a bullish note, but will likely remain timid of the 7,000 barrier as investors track the ongoing stream of local business earnings in the fourth quarter and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
Turnover in value is still expected to be tempered by the initial public offering of 14.7 billion pesos from the DoubleDragons DDMP REIT real estate investment trust, which will begin this week. The IPO, at a price of P2.25 per share, will take place from March 10 to 16. Long-awaited IPOs tend to siphon liquidity out of the market as investors prepare liquidity to subscribe.
Last week, the main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) rose 86.51 points or 1.3% to close on Friday at 6,881.37.
The PSEi could open the week on the positive end after the S&P 500 index rallied 1.95% last Friday, said Ron Acoba, chief investment strategist at equity research provider Trade Edge.
With high market rates, however, the index could nonetheless continue to trade choppily in the 6700-7000 range, Acoba said. the bargain hunt emerged after the national government began vaccinating frontline medical workers. However, the index remained below the 7,000 levels as inflation continues to accelerate after the February print, Ravelas said.
Consumer prices in the Philippines rose at a faster rate of 4.7% year-on-year in February, compared to 4.2% in January. This marked the second consecutive month that Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s inflation target exceeded 4%. Ravelas said the week’s close at 6,881.37 showed the index struggling to keep the rally near 7,000 levels.
Be on the lookout for a sustained breakout below 6,700 levels, as that could see a test towards 6,500 levels, Ravelas said.
But even if inflation had exceeded its target, the BSP is unlikely to raise interest rates as the economy is slowly recovering from last year’s record recession. We expect BSP to remain on the sidelines in 2021, while inflation is likely to remain high in the near term before gradually easing in the third quarter. The Philippine peso will likely move sideways as [BSP Governor Benjamin] Diokno suggests that a rate hike is not being considered at this time, ING Philippines economist Nicholas Mapa said.
HSBC, for its part, sees the BSP keep its key rate at 2% in 2021 and start to tighten in 2022
We believe any further rate cuts at this point would continue to create unwanted inflationary pressures. We also expect 75 basis points of rate hikes in 2022 [to 2.75 percent], given that long periods of negative interest rates pose inflationary and financial stability risks, HSBC said in a research note. INQ
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]