Tempered trading as investors conserve cash for DoubleDragons REIT’s next IPO

The local stock market barometer may start the week on a bullish note, but will likely remain timid of the 7,000 barrier as investors track the ongoing stream of local business earnings in the fourth quarter and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

Turnover in value is still expected to be tempered by the initial public offering of 14.7 billion pesos from the DoubleDragons DDMP REIT real estate investment trust, which will begin this week. The IPO, at a price of P2.25 per share, will take place from March 10 to 16. Long-awaited IPOs tend to siphon liquidity out of the market as investors prepare liquidity to subscribe.

Last week, the main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) rose 86.51 points or 1.3% to close on Friday at 6,881.37.

The PSEi could open the week on the positive end after the S&P 500 index rallied 1.95% last Friday, said Ron Acoba, chief investment strategist at equity research provider Trade Edge.

With high market rates, however, the index could nonetheless continue to trade choppily in the 6700-7000 range, Acoba said. the bargain hunt emerged after the national government began vaccinating frontline medical workers. However, the index remained below the 7,000 levels as inflation continues to accelerate after the February print, Ravelas said.

Consumer prices in the Philippines rose at a faster rate of 4.7% year-on-year in February, compared to 4.2% in January. This marked the second consecutive month that Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s inflation target exceeded 4%. Ravelas said the week’s close at 6,881.37 showed the index struggling to keep the rally near 7,000 levels.

Be on the lookout for a sustained breakout below 6,700 levels, as that could see a test towards 6,500 levels, Ravelas said.

But even if inflation had exceeded its target, the BSP is unlikely to raise interest rates as the economy is slowly recovering from last year’s record recession. We expect BSP to remain on the sidelines in 2021, while inflation is likely to remain high in the near term before gradually easing in the third quarter. The Philippine peso will likely move sideways as [BSP Governor Benjamin] Diokno suggests that a rate hike is not being considered at this time, ING Philippines economist Nicholas Mapa said.

HSBC, for its part, sees the BSP keep its key rate at 2% in 2021 and start to tighten in 2022

We believe any further rate cuts at this point would continue to create unwanted inflationary pressures. We also expect 75 basis points of rate hikes in 2022 [to 2.75 percent], given that long periods of negative interest rates pose inflationary and financial stability risks, HSBC said in a research note. INQ

