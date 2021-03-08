Business
SEC and PSE deepen the case of Abra Mining
Securities and Exchange Commission and Philippine Stock Exchange Together Deepen Trading in Unissued and Unlisted Shares of Abra Mining and Industrial Corp., Led by the Beloy Family, Pledging to Increase Efforts to Protect the Public investor.
In a parallel preliminary investigation, the SEC found that Abra Mining had more than double the number of shares traded in the open market and deposited with the Philippine Depository & Trust Corp. (PDTC) compared to those listed on the PSE.
Abra Mining, which traded under the symbol AR until its indefinite suspension by the PSE last week, had about 258.96 billion shares deposited with the PDTC as of February 16, about 186 billion shares over about 72.95 billion listed shares.
Under the rules, only securities approved for listing must be deposited with PDTC for trading. In addition, all issued and outstanding fully paid shares must be listed.
In its 2019 audited financial statements, Abra Mining reported issued and outstanding share capital totaling approximately 99.29 billion shares.
Protect investors
On Saturday, the PES and the SEC jointly announced that they were working closely to investigate the trading of unissued and unlisted shares of Abra Mining and to take necessary action to protect investors.
Records showed that every Abra Mining share that entered the system had been confirmed and cleared by the transfer agent for deposit. The SEC, in coordination with the PSE and PDTC, will continue to investigate the issue not only to resolve the current incident, but also to find system-wide actions to prevent it from happening again. In the meantime, AR has been ordered to submit its proposed shares to address discrepancies in its issued, outstanding, listed and deposited shares, the PSE and SEC said in their joint statement. Article 173 of the Revised Companies Code defines the share capital in circulation as the total number of shares issued under subscription contracts binding on subscribers or shareholders, fully or partially paid up, with the exception of own shares. As a result, even shares, which have not been fully paid, are considered issued and must appear on the books of the company.
Section 63 of the CCR, however, provides that no stock certificate will be issued to a subscriber until the full subscription amount with interest and charges. [in case of delinquent shares], if applicable, has been paid. Article 62 of the CCR further provides that the certificate must be signed by the president or vice-president, countersigned by the secretary or deputy secretary and sealed with the seal of the company. In order to deposit securities with PDTC, certificates covering the securities must be delivered to the transfer agent. Once deposited with the central depository, the securities are deemed to be fungible and can be used for the settlement of stock market transactions.
The transfer agent, as an extension of the corporate secretary, has the relevant information and therefore has the sole power and duty to certify that each share meets the respective filing requirements of the PDTCs and PSEs.
Among the requirements, the transfer agent must issue or register only the securities of the company whose issuance and listing are authorized by the PSE, and must notify PDTC in a timely manner if the delivered shares are found to be invalid or defective.
Doris Dumlao-Abadilla INQ
