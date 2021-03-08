United Center eligibility change, 1,068 new cases daily – NBC Chicago





Some Chicago residents may be a little closer to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after health officials broadened their eligibility for appointments at the United Center’s mass vaccination site on Sunday. Meanwhile, the state reported 1,068 new cases, less than half of the total daily cases compared to a day earlier, with hospitalizations dropping after a one-day increase. Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today: United Center Vaccination Site: Who Is Eligible To Make Appointments And Who Is Not After receiving additional advice from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, state and local officials changed the eligibility requirements for appointments at the United Centers mass immunization site, limiting appointments. you to residents of Chicago and Cook County only. According to an email sent Sunday from the office of Illinois Governor JB Pritzkers, appointment eligibility will indeed extend to residents 18 years of age or older with pre-existing health conditions and co-morbidities, but appointments will only be available to Chicago residents after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. . Find more information here. Eligibility for appointments at the United Center mass vaccination site expands on Sunday On Sunday afternoon, appointment eligibility at the United Center’s COVID Mass Vaccination Site opened to all Chicago residents aged 18 or older with pre-existing health conditions. In a significant change,appointments via Zocdoc will only be available to residents who live in the city of Chicago. According to Gov. JB Pritzkers’ office, the change was made at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Association to better ensure that vaccine appointments would be available to vulnerable populations in the city itself. Anyone 18 years of age and older with underlying medical conditions, including cancer, diabetes, obesity, and other co-morbidities, can book appointments. Read the full story here. Coronavirus by the Numbers: COVID-19 Measurements in Each of Illinois’ Health Care Regions Key indicators of the coronavirus continue to improve in many counties in Illinois, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Public Health on Sunday afternoon. Currently, the lowest positivity rate in the state is in Region 5, located in the southeast corner of the state. There, the positivity rate on all tests over the past seven days is currently 1.6% and declining, officials said. The state’s highest positivity rate is found in Region 8, comprising Kane and DuPage counties. There, the positivity rate is 4.5%. Find all the details here. Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,068 new cases, 14 deaths, nearly 100,000 vaccinations reported Illinois health officials confirmed just over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths on Sunday, with nearly 100,000 additional doses of the COVID vaccine administered to residents of the state. According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 1,068 new confirmed and possibly COVID cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total to 1,198,335 cases since the start of the pandemic. ‘last year. The 14 new deaths bring the state to 20,763 virus-related deaths, according to health officials. In the past 24 hours, state health officials said 68,094 new test samples were returned to state labs, bringing the state’s total to 18.6 million. tests performed. As of Sunday morning, 1,141 Illinois residents were hospitalized with the virus, the lowest number since the pandemic began to spread last spring. Of those patients, 255 are currently in intensive care beds and 112 are on ventilators as they battle the virus. Find out more here. Illinois Vaccinations







