Material issues: Nickel, bulk, petroleum, gold

-Tsingshan battery contract triggers nickel over-supply issue

-Steel: significant production reductions envisaged

-Is a period of consolidation in oil prices due?

-Bulks well taken care of, cooling demand for base metals

-Gold loses its appeal

By Mark Story

Nickel: the market fears a threat of over-supply

LME nickel prices fell sharply last week due in large part to an announcement by China’s Tsingshan, the world’s largest producer of nickel and stainless steel, to sell 75 kt of nickel to Chinese material manufacturers. Raw for Nickel Iron-Derived (NPI) batteries – a product previously only. sold to the stainless steel industry.

A massive oversupply of NPI has led to increasing price discounts for nickel and nickel sulfate LME for NPI and ferronickel since November 2020, and the possibility of arbitrage between these forms of nickel has spooked the market.

What is even more concerning for Macquarie are Tsingshan’s plans to increase its own nickel production from 600 kt this year to 1.1 mt by 2023, which is 350 kt more than the broker’s current assumptions.

Macquarie notes that this highlights the potential for nickel overproduction over the next few years before significant deficits start to emerge.

Steel production: Potential -40% reduction of crude in Tangshan

The revelations of a potential -40% reduction in crude steel production at Tangshan have spooked the Chinese steel market, rebar prices at the Shanghai Futures Exchange and HRC (hot rolled coil ) having increased by more than 4% in two days, the latter surpassing the December high of more than 5,000 RMB / t.

Tangshan’s environmental office said it was planning a “pilot plant” to cut carbon emissions from steel by -40% this year, a target that would inevitably require production cuts, and according to Macquarie, a shift. in the mixture of raw materials would not be sufficient.

While the narrative of the past few weeks makes it clear that China is preparing to restrict the growth in production / capacity of steel (and other heavy industries, potentially including aluminum) this year, Macquarie suggests that announcements made by local authorities should be treated with a pinch of salt.

The broker notes that while this could lead to a structural improvement in steel prices / margins similar to that seen during China’s supply reforms in 2017-18, central government policy should be clearer in the coming days. .

Wings of crude oil?

After significant supply reductions (and strong quota compliance) over the past 12 months, Longview Economics expects OPEC to decide to increase production levels in the coming months.

Assuming Longview Economics’ assessment is correct, global oil stocks are expected to stabilize in the first half of this year (and even increase somewhat in the second quarter), before resuming their downward trend in the second half of 2021.

Longview notes that given the current rise in oil prices – with the price of Brent oil having risen significantly (242%) from the April lows of last year – is not supported by the fundamentals of the market and is overstretched upward, a consolidation period is payable.

However, given the optimistic outlook for global synchronized growth in the second half of the year, ANZ Bank expects the recovery in crude oil demand to accelerate.

ANZ Bank is therefore significantly more robust than Longview on the outlook for the oil markets. While the bank does not expect demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels until the start of 2022, it expects growth in the second half of 2021 of 7MB / d (from the first half of the year).

Unlike Longview Economics, ANZ maintains that the likelihood of an increase in OPEC production appears low. ANZ does not expect to see a substantial increase in production until the data suggests a sustained level of strong growth in demand.

Analysts note that OPEC would rather tighten the market too much rather than remove support too soon.

As a result, ANZ is raising its short-term (0-3 month) target for Brent to $ 70 / bbl.

While any additional benefits will be determined by how OPEC and Saudi Arabia approach the transition to full production, ANZ notes that the process appears likely to take longer than originally thought.

[Footnote: OPEC-Plus agreed on Thursday last to maitain current production levels to at least the end of April, when the next production meeting will be held.]

Commodities: strong demand and tight supply

Rising bond yields are shining investment demand for non-performing assets like gold, ANZ Bank noting that nearly -97 tonnes of gold was liquidated by ETFs in February alone.

With the Federal Reserve reiterating its commitment to loose monetary policy, ANZ expects this to help bullion prices bottom out in the near term.

Investment demand is falling, but falling prices are boosting physical demand in major Asian countries, with India’s gold imports having been strong since October last year.

While bulk commodity prices appear to be well supported, with indicators suggesting a further rise, ANZ is also noting signs of slowing demand in the base metals sector, after an impressive rally in February.

For example, the premium for high-grade iron ore remains high, motivating steel mills to maximize production, taking production to new heights in recent weeks.

Iron ore supply tension shows no signs of easing, and with exports from Australia and Brazil falling due to supply disruptions, this should keep supply tight during the second half. of the 2021 calendar.

Amid high prices, China’s inventories of copper wire and products are rising, which ANZ says will become a drag on demand in the near term. ANZ suspects that China’s commitment to reduce aluminum capacity could slow supply growth, which will likely translate into higher aluminum premiums in most regions.

With the daily growth in real estate sales in China, combined with the global recovery, the bank suspects that the outlook for Chinese steel exporters looks good.

New export orders from China, which have peaked for several years, are fueling this bullish outlook, while rebounding steel mill margins are encouraging production.

