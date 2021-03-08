Local leaders and health experts call for masked events to be canceled





HOUSTON People in Lone Star State will no longer have to wear face coverings and businesses will reopen 100% starting Wednesday. The new order has worried Mayor Sylvester Turner and other elected officials about high-profile events, such as masked parties in the Houston area. We are not the dumping ground for events that will endanger Texans and kill people, Turner said. Governor Greg Abbott said the state has continued to improve in the fight against the coronavirus, with the most recent positivity rate for Texas being 7%. He added that the positivity rate is at its lowest in five months and that hospitalizations are down. A d Yet on Sunday Turner, along with other health officials and elected officials, gathered to condemn a local bar and other businesses for hosting masked events. They said now was not the time to party and have big gatherings. Concrete Cowboy, a bar on Washington Avenue, is expected to host a masked party on Wednesday, the same day the statewide mask order ends. Several executives said the event was a slap in the face for those working on the front lines. Hiding events, celebrating the reckless if not negligent rollback of COVID-19 prevention measures is like pouring salt into a gaping wound for healthcare workers, said pediatrician Dr Christina Propst. Healthcare workers joined city leaders in urging people to stay vigilant and continue to follow COVID 19 guidelines. A d The hard part is that we are really tired of it, but the infection is not tired of us and we are not done, said Dr Bich-May Nguyen, doctor and board member. from Doctors for America. State Representative Ann Johnson said mass-market events will kick off the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the Houston area. It will endanger the lives of these healthcare workers, those who work in nightclubs, clients and community members in this neighborhood, she said. Turner said the city has passed the 2,000 mark for the number of people who have died from COVID-19. He said more and more cases were being reported every day. Keep in mind that there are 5 variations that can be found in the city of Houston and they are changing at a rapid pace, he said. Turner said that until more people are vaccinated, now is not the time to let our guards down. A d And what I would say to the governor with so much respect, there is nothing wrong with stepping back and reversing and opposing the mask mandate again, he said. Propst said about 7% of Texans are vaccinated. While to achieve collective immunity, 70% of Texans must be vaccinated. Here’s the full squeeze with local officials and health experts on Sunday, March 7:

