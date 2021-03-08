Asian stocks gain on growth outlook, oil rises

Asian stocks climbed Monday amid optimism over President Joe Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan and the global recovery. The crude was blown up after the attack on an oil installation.

Stocks rebounded in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while S&P 500 index futures edged up. The US stimulus is passed through the House after the Senate passes the law, while data shows Chinese exports have jumped. Oil soared after Saudi Arabia said one of the world’s most protected oil facilities had been attacked.

US stocks rebounded on Friday. All the major groups in the S&P 500 and tech won. Ten-year Treasury bill yields climbed to 1.6%, a level hit on Friday as US employment data beat estimates, fueling concerns about the risk of inflation.

Better economic data and the prospect of further fiscal stimulus have pushed bond yields higher, raising questions about the valuation of stocks. Treasury yields are rising due to a much stronger economic outlook, Federal Reserve officials said on Friday, downplaying the need for a monetary policy response.

It is clear that with the stimulus in place, there is some concern for inflation, but nothing is derailing the relatively positive outlook for equities at this point, ”said Rachel Farrell, CEO of JPMorgan Asset Management in Australia, on Bloomberg TV.

Here are some key events to watch out for:

The annual session of the National Congress of Chinese Peoples continues in Beijing.

Japan’s GDP is expected on Tuesday.

EIA crude oil inventory report due on Wednesday

The US Consumer Price Index for February will provide the latest snapshot of price pressures on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank is holding its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is due to brief on Thursday.

Here are some of the main movements in the markets:

Stocks

Futures on S&P 500 rose 0.3% at 9:04 am in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2% on Friday.

Japan’s Topix index climbed 1%.

The Australias S & P / ASX 200 Index rose 1.7%.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.6%.

Currencies

The yen slipped 0.1% to 108.36 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5119 to the dollar, up 0.1%.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index plunged 0.1%.

The euro was at $ 1.1925, up 0.1%.

Obligations

The yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose 3 basis points to 1.60%.

The yield on Australian 10-year bonds fell 5 basis points to 1.78%.

Basic products

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.6% to $ 67.12 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.4% to $ 1,707.16 an ounce.