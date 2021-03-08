Warren Buffett on investing in businesses – The New Indian Express

Express press service

At the end of February of each year, legendary investor Warren Buffett exposes his wisdom in a letter to shareholders. The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, a multi-billion dollar investment firm he owns and runs, speaks to everyone in his letter, not just the shareholders of the company.

Creating wealth is a slow process. No one sums it up better than Warren Buffett. In this year’s letter sent a few days ago, Buffett explains five types of investors his company deals with. Perhaps this is how we can learn about our investment temperament. Quite often his letters say something that can be interpreted in different ways by different people. Maybe it’s like sermons in a holy book.

It puts Berkshire shareholders in five buckets –

Founding shareholders: These are business owners or people like him. Buffett says he wants to empty this bucket because the shares he owns are given away every year to various philanthropies. Here lies a powerful lesson in charity for successful and aspiring entrepreneurs.

2. Index Fund Investors: He calls this a large and booming segment of the investment world that mimics the index they are following. These investors own the company because it is part of the index. They are

on autopilot, buy and sell stocks based on weight in the index.

3. Active fund managers: He calls them professionals who manage other people’s money. This category of institutional investors is mandated to move funds from one investment to another based on their judgment on valuation and outlook. He calls it a difficult occupation. With the increased participation of investors and the use of big data, artificial intelligence, it is indeed difficult to do better than benchmarks. Buffett says they enjoy working for this category because they are looking for other avenues of investment for their high net worth clients or the large institutional funds they manage.

4. Active Individual Investors: These are shareholders who act as institutional investors who bring money in and out. Buffett argues that they view their Berkshire shares as a source fund when they see another exciting investment. He said it was pretty much the same way they looked at their investments in Berkshire.

5. Passive Individual Investors: These shareholders have joined the company since its inception and do not intend to sell their property even after 50 years. Many original shareholders and their descendants still own shares in Berkshire Hathaway.

Buffet defends this category of investors who think like him and Charlie Munger his partner. They are all seniors like him and he argues that ownership by his company seems to have promoted longevity. Often, “buy and hold” investors aren’t harassed by volatility and stay invested in companies they firmly believe in.

In the most important piece of advice, the sage of Omaha, as Warren Buffett is known as, said that productive assets like farms, real estate and business ownership produce a lot of wealth. “All it takes is the passage of time, inner calm, broad diversification and minimization of transactions and fees,” he says. He says stockbrokers, bankers, advisers are usually a lot of capital expenditure. In the long run, this adds significant value. By continuing to invest in strong companies and not using their portfolios regularly, individuals can save money.

What this means for you

If you really want to build wealth for yourself, there is a Warren Buffett way. But as he puts it, everyone wants to get rich “fast” and no one likes to get rich “slow”. A lot of people are drawn to new things like cryptocurrencies and programmed trading platforms.

In a world of volatility in every market, Warren Buffett’s advice once a year should bring a sense of calm. He rarely disappointed investors during his illustrious career. While you don’t have to follow his “get rich slow” idea, you can allocate some resources to assets that you can hold for years. These can be businesses that tirelessly serve or sell to consumers.

For new investors, exchange traded funds are the first step. For seasoned players, aligning long-term interests with 8-10 solid companies might be the way Buffett goes.

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)