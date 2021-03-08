Asian stocks mixed after US stimulus bill, profit taking





TOKYO Asian stocks were mixed on Monday, with some hints raised by hopes of a gradual global recovery after the US economic relief plan was passed in the Senate over the weekend. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.2% early in the session to 28,926.03. Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 jumped nearly 1.0% to 6,776.00, while South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2% to 3,020.40. The Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 1.2% to 3,020.40, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% to 3,483.92. Although stocks mostly rose early, some benchmarks slipped as players sold to lock in profits. Asian markets started the week on a more solid footing earlier in the week, sharing optimism about progress in the passage of the US fiscal stimulus package, said Jingyi Pan, market strategist for IG in Singapore. The bill, narrowly passed by the Senate on Saturday, provides direct payments of up to $ 1,400 for most Americans and extended emergency unemployment benefits. It’s a victory for President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies as final congressional approval is expected this week. A d Chinese trade data also supported an optimistic view that a recovery from the damage from the coronavirus pandemic could be expected in the coming months. Data from Beijing released on Saturday showed Chinese exports jumped 60.6% from a year earlier in the first two months of 2021, as factories reopen and global demand gradually recovered. The huge increase reflects a drop in manufacturing and exports in early 2020 at the height of the coronavirus outbreaks in China. The gradual roll-out of vaccines in most parts of the world is also fueling optimism, although it has hardly started in some Asian countries, including Japan. Japan extended the state of emergency for the Tokyo area by two weeks until March 21, asking restaurants and other businesses to close at 8 p.m. as the government tries to keep the economy growing while cutting back the spread of COVID-19 infections. Wall Street capped a volatile trading day to end last week with a large rally that broke the market’s three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 gained 2% to 3,841.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.9% to 31,496.30. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.6% to 12,920.15. A d Smaller company stocks have outperformed the market as a whole, as they have been doing all year. The Russell 2000 Index rose 2.1% to 2,192.21. A US government report on Friday showed employers created hundreds of thousands more jobs last month than economists expected and was an encouraging sign for the economy. But it also helped raise Treasury yields, adding to fears that rising inflation could end a wave of extremely low interest rates. Rising oil prices are part of this picture. After plunging with the onset of the pandemic, as demand plummeted, prices have picked up in recent months. The devastating winter freeze that hit Texas and other parts of the southern United States last month wiped out an estimated 4 million barrels per day of U.S. oil production and prices soared above $ 60 the barrel. Last week, with oil prices rising, some observers expected the OPEC cartel and its allies to lift more restrictions and let oil flow more freely. But OPEC has agreed to leave most of the restrictions in place, despite growing demand. A d Benchmark US crude rose $ 1.42, or 2.2%, to $ 67.51 a barrel in electronic trading Monday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped from $ 2.26 to $ 66.09 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $ 1.48 to $ 70.84 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar edged up to 108.39 Japanese yen from 108.34 yen. The euro cost $ 1.1902, compared to $ 1.1919. ___ AP Business editor Cathy Bussewitz contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos