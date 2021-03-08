Amazon Expands Local Shops Program to 50,000 Offline Retailers

BENGALURU: E-commerce giant Amazon India announced on Sunday that it has expanded its local store program to 50,000 offline retailers in 450 cities across the country, doubling the total number of sellers participating in the program in the past four months.

The Amazons Local Shop program was launched in April last year, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, when India was strictly closed and only delivery of essentials was allowed.

As part of the program, kiranas as well as offline retailers could hop on board and start selling on the Amazons e-commerce platform.

The program also helps supplement existing footfall at these kirana stores with a digital presence on Amazon.in and extends their reach beyond the normal pool, the company said.

What started as a pilot project has now grown into a pan-Indian phenomenon allowing local businesses to connect and benefit from the adoption of technology and e-commerce. The encouraging response to the Local Shops on Amazon program is reflected in the program’s rapid scale-up to over 50,000 sellers within a year of launch. It highlights how digital activation and digital inclusion can help them evolve and contribute to a digital economy, ”said Manish Tiwary, vice president of Amazon India.

Amazon India also said that many sellers are from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Sangli, Osmanabad, Jamnagar, Gorakhpur, Bikaner, Tumkur, among others. These sellers have a diverse range of products to offer, such as fresh flowers, home and kitchen products, furniture, electronics, books and toys, among others, with an option of same day delivery. or the next day.

In addition, over 20,000 local stores participated in Amazon.ins’ Great Indian Festival in October, with orders for nearly 1,000 PINs. During Amazon Small Business Day in December, a number of local stores on Amazon nearly doubled their sales, the company said.

Amazon India currently has around 4.00,000 sellers on its platform.

Since the pandemic, the humble kirana has seen a resurgence, as local retailers have remained open for business during India’s strict lockdown. E-commerce companies have shifted gears to focus on a hyperlocal strategy to ensure faster deliveries and offer increased assortments.

Amazon India has also added more than 28,000 establishments to its I Have Space program, including neighborhood stores, to boost last mile deliveries. These establishments will deliver within a radius of 2 to 4 km.

Flipkart, which is owned by Walmart, has also shifted gears for neighborhood kiranas on board. As part of the preparations for the holiday season and its annual Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart claimed to have shipped 50,000 kiranas from more than 850 cities across the country.

Currently, hyperlocal logistics captures 44% of the 2.5 billion e-commerce deliveries made each year, according to management consulting firm Redseer.