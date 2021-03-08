Business
Gold Prices Fall Again Today, Down 11,500 From All-Time Highs, Silver Rises
Gold prices struggled in Indian markets today, while silver rates have jumped. On MCX, gold futures were 0.07% lower than 44,653 per 10 grams while silver futures rose 1.3% to 66.465 per kg. Gold prices have fallen sharply this year, penalized by optimism about a robust economic recovery and faster-than-expected rise in bond yields. Gold prices in India are falling 5,000 since the start of this year and compared to the August highs of 56200, the precious metal is extinct approximately 11,500.
In global markets, gold rates rose 0.5% today to $ 1,708.51 an ounce after hitting a nine-month low in the previous session. The passage of the US Senate stimulus bill has made the precious metal more attractive as a hedge against inflation. But a stronger US dollar and rising bond yields capped gold’s rise.
Among other precious metals, silver jumped to $ 25.76 an ounce while platinum gained 1.1% to $ 1,142.60.
“Momentum should continue to be weaker as long as prices stay below $ 1,760. MCX Gold has support at 43450 in the face of resistance to 45,200, “Geojit said.
On the silver, the brokerage said: “Expect a choppy trade with a negative bias initially, but a direct turn above $ 26.50 is likely for the further upside. $ 23.40 is needed to extend momentum. MCX Gold has support at 63,800 and resistance to 68,200, said the brokerage.
Under the watchful eye of gold traders, there will be a European Central Bank monetary policy meeting and a briefing by President Christine Lagarde, scheduled for Thursday.
The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, with the final bill including $ 400 billion in one-time payments of $ 1,400 to many Americans. The US spending plan goes to the House after the Senate passes the law.
Interest in ETFs remained low, however. The holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell to a 10-month low on Friday.
“Gold may continue to influence the trend of the US dollar. However, the general bias could remain down unless US bond yields correct sharply,” Kotak Securities said in a recent note. In addition, lower investor interest weighs on the price of gold, as evidenced by continued ETF exits, the broker said.
However, at the lowest levels, gold is supported by loose monetary policy from major central banks, a surge in coronavirus cases in parts of the world, inflation concerns and mixed economic data from major economies, a Kotak said. Gold is also supporting heightened geopolitical tensions as Yemen Houthi rebels say they have struck a Saudi oil installation.
(With contributions from the agency)
