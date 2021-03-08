Roblox Listing Date: Video Game Platform To Go Public By Offering Almost 199 Million Shares

In Direct Floor listings, companies are allowed to list their shares directly and start trading publicly on the exchange.

The wait may soon end for investors looking to own Roblox Corp stock. Video game platform Roblox Corp has reignited its intention to go public and said it expects its shares to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 10, according to the filing, according to Reuters. regulatory carried out by the company. Previously, Roblox had delayed its IPO and now has set the path of direct listing of its shares instead of the IPO path. The proposed symbol will be RBLX and listing will be on the NYSE stock exchange. Roblox Corp will offer nearly 199 million shares.

An IPO is the most common way that companies choose to join the public markets in order to raise capital, while in Direct Floor listings, companies are allowed to list their shares directly and start trading publicly on the market. stock Exchange.

Financial highlights

Daily active users, or DAUs, on Roblox increased by 47%, from 12.0 million DAU in 2018 to 17.6 million in 2019, and increased by 85%, to 32.6 million, in 2020.

The number of hours spent on Roblox increased by 45%, from 9.4 billion in 2018 to 13.7 billion in 2019 and by 124%, to 30.6 billion, in 2020.

The number of daily paying users on Roblox has grown from around 125,000 in 2018 to around 184,000 in 2019 and to around 490,000 in 2020.

Revenue increased 56%, from $ 325.0 million in 2018 to $ 508.4 million in 2019, and 82%, to $ 923.9 million, in 2020.

Bookings increased 39%, from $ 499.0 million in 2018 to $ 694.3 million in 2019, and 171%, to about $ 1.9 billion, in 2020.

The net loss was $ 88.1 million, $ 71.0 million and $ 253.3 million in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Net cash from operating activities was $ 101.0 million, $ 99.2 million and $ 524.3 million in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Free cash flow was $ 35.0 million, $ 14.5 million and $ 411.2 million in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively

How to invest

If you want to invest in shares of Roblox from India, you can do so by opening an international brokerage account. The process of opening an account is straightforward and only takes a few days after completing the KYC formalities. Investing in US stocks listed on the US stock exchanges, including Roblox stocks, will be as easy as buying Indian stocks on the Nifty or BSE stock exchanges. But then, by investing in the US stock market, the goal of diversifying your portfolio is also achieved.