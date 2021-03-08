Hardin County Health Department Holds Vaccination Clinic for Seniors





Several churches in Southeast Texas provided transportation to give older residents the chance to have a chance with their church family.

KOUNTZE, Texas The Hardin County Department of Health has partnered with Kountze’s First United Methodist Church to ‘Pack the Church Bus’ and Give Seniors a Chance to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 . Many residents of Hardin County have expressed their relief after receiving the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday. Travis Dunkin was one of those vaccinated. He said it was a simple, quick and easy process. “It was nice, smooth and fast,” he said. “It wasn’t a big line. It was fair, sign the papers, take your picture and wait your 15 minutes.” The event ran from noon to 2 p.m. and was open to all churches in Southeast Texas. Several churches provided transportation, giving older residents a chance to hope with their church families. Hardin County COVID coordinator Kallyn McDaniel said clinics for the elderly allowed them to focus on their needs. “Clinics like this really help the community by helping people 65 and over access it,” she said. “Shorter time, not having the long queues of nine to five, keeping them a little smaller so that we can help them with their mobility, we can go to the cars and kick them if necessary.” Nearly 100 people were vaccinated within the first hour, said Sharon Whitley, Hardin County health director. Sunday’s event is something the Hardin County Health Department is keen to continue doing in the future, she said. “I learned that older people want to be vaccinated,” Whitley said. “Churches like the one that helped me today, the First United Methodist Church, are interested in helping. “As long as we have churches and other organizations willing to help us, we would love to work with them.” Sunday, no future date has been set for another “Pack the Bus” event. Also on 12NewsNow.com …

