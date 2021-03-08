The new shares of Talenom Plc have been registered in the commercial register of the Helsinki Stock Exchange: TNOM





Talenom Plc, Market release on March 8, 2021 at 9:15 am EET The new shares of Talenom Plc have been entered in the commercial register 14,750 new Talenom Plc shares subscribed with 2016C stock options were registered today in the commercial register on March 8, 2021. The total subscription price, EUR 11,652.50, will be fully registered in the equity fund without restriction invested by the company. After the registration of the new shares, the number of Talenom Plc shares is 43,366,337 shares in total. The new shares will carry the rights of the shareholders from their registration date. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy around March 9, 2021. TALENOM PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

Phone. +358 40 703 8554

[email protected] Talenom is an agile and scalable accounting firm created in 1972. Our business idea is to make the daily life of entrepreneurs easier with the most user-friendly digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our clients’ activities with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services to SMEs. Talenom has a history of strong growth, the average annual increase in net sales was around 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden out of a total of 47 sites. . Talenoms shares are listed on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.talenom.fi

