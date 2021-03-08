Deliveroo Confirms IPO Plans, Reduces 202 Loss





UK food delivery company Deliveroo today announced plans to launch its much-anticipated London listing after seeing an increase in activity during the Covid-19 pandemic, although it has consistently posted a loss for 2020. The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to value Deliveroo at more than $ 7 billion, based on a private funding round completed in January. It will be one of the biggest announcements in London for several years. The company released a background document and an expected ‘intention to float’ – which marks the start of the listing process – today, closing what has been a busy start to the London IPO season. In an accompanying business update, the company said it had increased the total number of transactions processed on its online platform by 64.3% last year to £ 4.1 billion , up from £ 2.5 billion in 2019. He also reduced an underlying loss to £ 223.7million from £ 317.3million in 2019. “Today, Deliveroo is so much bigger than I ever thought possible,” Founder and CEO Will Shu said in the business update. “We’re building delivery kitchens, delivering groceries, building tools for restaurants to bring them into the digital age – things I never envisioned when we launched,” a- he added. The company confirmed that it plans to use a two-class share structure that would give Shu more control over the company. This means that it will have a “standard” listing on listing on the London Stock Exchange, rather than a premium listing, excluding it from the FTSE indices. However, that could change if recommendations made in a recent review of registration rules by former EU Commissioner Jonathan Hill are implemented. “This is obviously great news that Deliveroo, a world leader in technology, born and raised in the UK, has chosen to list here,” Hill said in a statement provided by Deliveroo. “The changes we recommended would allow more businesses to follow Deliveroo’s lead, sending a message that London is open for business,” he added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos