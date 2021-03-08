Trustpilot set for $ 1.4 billion on the London Stock Exchange

Bloomberg

Credit Suisse missed numerous warnings before Greensills collapse

(Bloomberg) – Long before Credit Suisse Group AG was forced to liquidate a $ 10 billion fund group it ran with financier Lex Greensill, there were many red flags. in the funds were linked to Sanjeev Gupta, a Greensill client whose borrowing was at the center of a 2018 scandal at rival asset manager GAM Holding AG. They also knew that much of the insurance coverage the funds relied on depended on a single insurer, according to a report. Credit Suisse even conducted an investigation last year into its funds, which detected potential conflicts of interest, but failed to prevent their collapse months later. On Friday, the bank finally pulled the plug. and said she would liquidate Strategy, a supply chain finance group. funds for which Greensill had provided the assets and which had been considered a success. The funds, which have around $ 3.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents, will start to return most of this next week, leaving about two-thirds of investor money tied up in securities whose value may be uncertain. Switzerland has frozen funds after a major insurer for its securities refused to provide cover on new banknotes. The move sent shock waves around the world, prompted Greensill Capital to seek a buyer for its operations and forced rival GAM Holding AG to implement a similar strategy. For Credit Suisse and its new CEO Thomas Gottstein, this is arguably the most reputational blow after an already difficult first year at the helm of the bank. a product that has been touted as a relatively safe but more profitable alternative to money markets. Greensill-linked funds have been one of Credit Suisses’ asset management unit’s fastest growing strategies, attracting money from under-yielding investors in a region that had for years had to contend with negative interest rates. The bank launched the first of the funds in 2017, but they really took off in 2019, the year rival asset manager GAM completed the liquidation of a group of bond funds that had invested much of their money. in securities related to Greensill and one of its first clients, Guptas GFG Alliance. Credit Suisse funds were also heavily exposed to Gupta from the start. As the bank bolstered its strategy, the flagship supply chain finance fund held about a third of its $ 1.1 billion in note assets linked to Guptas GFG alliance companies or its customers in April 2018, according to a file. aware but denied at the time that it was a disproportionate risk, according to people familiar with the matter. They argued that most of the loans were made to Gupta customers and not directly to GFG companies, people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Loans linked to GFG and clients appeared to decrease as new counterparties emerged in fund disclosures that pooled loans to multiple borrowers, making it more difficult to determine the ultimate counterparty. Many of the vehicles were named after roads and landmarks around the hometown of Lex Greensills in Australia. The fund executives also knew that much of the insurance coverage they were carrying ‘Pressing to make the funds safe depended on a single insurer, according to the Wall Street Journal. They considered requiring funds to secure coverage for a wider set of insurers, with no company providing more than 20% of coverage, but never put the policy in place, the newspaper said. , meanwhile, was looking for new ways to fuel the growth of its trade finance empires after the collapse of GAM funds removed a major buyer from its assets. In 2019, SoftBank Group Corp. stepped in, injecting nearly $ 1.5 billion through its Vision Fund to become Greensills’ largest funder. It has also invested heavily in Credit Suisse supply chain finance funds, investing hundreds of millions of dollars, although the exact timing is unclear. During 2019, the flagship fund more than doubled. size, but questions quickly arose. the complex relationship between Greensill and SoftBank that fueled the growth. The funds had an unusual structure in that they used a warehousing arrangement to purchase the assets of Greensill Capital, without any Credit Suisse fund manager performing extensive due diligence on them. Within the general framework defined by the funds, the seller of the assets – Greensill – essentially decided what the funds would buy. Credit Suisse launched an internal investigation which found, among other things, that the funds had provided significant financing to other companies backed by SoftBanks Vision Fund, giving the impression that SoftBank was using them and its influence over Greensill to support its other investments. SoftBank withdrew its investment of funds – some $ 700 million – and Credit Suisse revised the fund’s guidelines to limit exposure to a single borrower, neither Gottstein nor Eric Varvel, head of the asset management unit , nor Lara Warner, chief risk and compliance officer, seemed to see the need for deeper changes. The bank reaffirmed its confidence in the control structure of the asset management unit. Credit Suisses did not mention at the time that Greensill had also provided funding to another of its backers, General Atlantic. The private equity firm had invested $ 250 million in Greensill Capital in 2018. The following year, Greensill granted a $ 350 million loan to General Atlantic, using money from Credit Suisse funds, according to the Wall Street Journal. The loan is currently being refinanced, a person familiar with the matter said. A spokesperson for General Atlantic declined to comment. Shortly after the Credit Suisse investigation was completed, more red flags appeared. . In Germany, regulator BaFin was looking for a small Bremen-based lender that Greensill had bought and backed with money from the SoftBank injection. Greensill was effectively using the bank to store the assets he procured, but BaFin feared that too many of those assets were tied to Guptas GFG – a risk that Credit Suisses managers, for their part, had avoided earlier. , was quietly starting to pay off his investment in a stunning reversal of a bet he had made only a year earlier. By the end of last year, he had drastically reduced attendance and was planning to bring the valuation back to close to zero, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month. Credit Suisse, however, highlighted the funds’ success with investors. Varvel, the head of asset management, listed them in a December 15 presentation as an example of the innovative, higher-margin fixed income offerings the bank planned to focus on. The well-known Australian insurer called Bond and Credit Company had decided not to renew policies covering $ 4.6 billion in business loans his company had taken out. Policies were due to expire on March 1, prompting the supply chain company to make a final push to sue the insurer in Australia. That day, a Sydney judge overturned Greensills’ injunction, triggering the series of events that have since reverberated around the world Credit Suisse only recently knew that insurance was about to become lapsed, according to a person familiar with the matter. In an investor update on Tuesday, Credit Suisse said several factors led to the decision to freeze funds and that it was looking for ways to restore liquidity. But in a twist that may complicate the liquidation of the rest, he also said that Greensills German Bank was one of the insured parties and played a role in the claims process, and that this bank had just been closed by BaFin. funds are protected to make them more attractive to investors looking for an alternative to money market funds. Yet the second largest of these, the High Income Fund, does not use insurance. It is also the fund with the least liquidity, with less than 20% of the net assets in cash. Credit Suisse said it was not aware of any evidence to suggest financial irregularities with the papers issued by Greensill or the underlying companies. The bank has still not commented on the number of assets in funds linked to Guptas GFG Alliance. For more articles like this please visit us on bloomberg.com