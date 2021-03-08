



T The FTSE 100 index rose today after the rise in the price of oil following the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities. Brent crude jumped nearly 3% to $ 71.38 a barrel – crossing the $ 70 mark for the first time in 14 months – after Saudi Arabia said its energy facilities in Ras Tanura and Dhahran had been attacked. Shares of BP and Shell both jumped more than 1.5% early in the session, pushing the FTSE up 32.78 points to 6,664.94. Iranian-backed Houthi fighters from Yemen have claimed responsibility for the Saudi attacks, which scared oil markets when they apparently had no impact on oil production. Oil prices have risen steadily in recent months as hopes of a far-reaching economic recovery boosted demand expectations and Opec has remained disciplined not to dramatically increase production. Some investors were wary of the growing implications for the counterparties of Greensills’ financial woes. There are growing concerns that the potential collapse of bill financing groups could spread losses to other companies beyond Credit Suisse and Greensills’ big steel client, GFG Alliance. Germanys BaFin froze Greensills Bremen’s account last week and filed a criminal complaint as the Financial Times reported today that the European Central Bank has asked banks across Europe to provide details on loans in courses at Greensill and GFG, to assess the implications. However, their initial instincts don’t seem too worried. City investors opposed to Neil Woodfords’ attempts to raise new funds after overseeing one of the biggest fund management scandals in recent memory will be reassured by reports that Jersey regulators will not want it again . Woodford, whose collapsing fund left hundreds of thousands of investors unable to access their money, had planned to launch a new fund in Jersey, but the local regulator told the FT today that ‘he couldn’t be a back door to restart his career. Jersey Financial Services Commission chief Martin Moloney said: Anyone who gets off a plane thinking Jersey is a soft touch has wasted the price of the ticket. Jersey is not the place to go if you are trying to get around UK regulations. Jersey has attracted 750 mutual funds with $ 378 billion under management, but says it actively considers the impact companies have in their home jurisdictions. Asian bank Standard Chartered could see its actions strut after reports suggesting internal tensions over ethics and the reputational threat to Chinese banking entities accused of human rights abuses. Reports suggest that a recent bank summit meeting debated how his work in China might measure up to his here for a good mantra. Many staff were reportedly upset when Standard Chartered praised the National Security Act clamping down on Hong Kong freedoms. European markets should make a good start to trading, with CMC Markets analysts pointing out that although the United States faltered last week, stocks on this side of the Atlantic have remained fairly firm. US stocks rebounded from strong job market data on Friday, but Asian stocks had a mixed session today.

