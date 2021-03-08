Sanoma plans to issue a new Helsinki Stock Exchange bond: SAA1V

Sanoma Corporation, Inside Information, March 8, 2021 at 10:30 am EET

Sanoma considers Iissuance of a new bond

Sanoma Corporation (A message) is considering the issuance of new fixed rate euro denominated banknotes (the Remarks). The issuance of the Notes may take place in the near future subject to market conditions. Sanoma would use the proceeds from the planned issuance of the notes to repay its € 200 million bridge loan drawn in connection with the acquisition of Santillana Spain.

Nordea Bank Abp and OP Corporate Bank plc have been appointed to act as joint lead managers in connection with the potential issuance of the Notes.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 5605601

Important information

About Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company that impacts the lives of millions of people every day.

Our learning products and services empower teachers to develop the talents of each child to reach their full potential. We offer print and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position provides the broadest reach and tailored marketing solutions to our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ nearly 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales were approx. 1.1 billion and our operating EBIT margin excl. The PPP was 14.7%. Sanoma’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.