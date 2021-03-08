Repurchase of own shares by Yara International ASA Oslo Stock Exchange: YAR





From 03/01/2021 to 03/05/2021, Yara International ASA (“Yara”) purchased a total of 300,005 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange as follows: Dated Number of shares Weighted average price 03/01/2021 60,001 NOK 421.8207 03/02/2021 60,001 NOK 423.8039 03/03/2021 60,001 NOK 428.3769 03/04/2021 60,001 NOK 423.9636 03/05/2021 60,001 NOK 419.9005 The shares were purchased under the buyback program authorized by Yara’s annual general meeting of May 7, 2020. The shares acquired under this authorization will subsequently be canceled. Please refer to Yara’s stock market press releases dated August 25, 2020 and May 7, 2020 for more information on the buyback program. Yara has entered into an agreement with the Norwegian state whereby the state’s shares will be redeemed on a pro rata basis to ensure that state ownership remains unchanged when the shares are canceled. The buyback program is implemented in accordance with Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (Safe Harbor Regulations). Yara intends to repurchase 8,551,880 of its outstanding shares by March 23, 2021, under an external banking mandate. Including the proportional repurchase of the shares held by the Norwegian State, the total repurchases and redemptions will amount to approximately 5.0% of the outstanding shares. Up to and including the transactions detailed above, Yara has purchased and holds 7,831,269 shares under its current buyback program. Yara International ASA is required to disclose this information in accordance with MAR. Full details of the above transactions carried out in accordance with Article 5.3 of MAR and Article 2.3 of the Safe Harbor Regulation are attached to this press release. For more information on all transactions made under the buyback program, please see the Yaras web pages:

Contact Thor Giver, investor relations

Cellular (+47) 480 75356

E-mail: [email protected] About Yara Yara develops her knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable growth in value, promoting climate-friendly, high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the global agricultural community and the food industry. Yaras’ ambition is to be the crop nutrition company of the future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society as a whole as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital agricultural tools for precision farming, and are working closely with partners across the food value chain to improve efficiency and sustainability. agriculture and food production. Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a global presence of approximately 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of $ 11.6 billion. www.yara.com 2021-03-08 Detailed form for YAR buyback operations

