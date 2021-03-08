Comparison of the efficacy rate of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with Moderna, Pfizer





“There was a conversation around, ‘Do I want Johnson & Johnson now? Or should I take Moderna or Pfizer? ‘ Our advice is to make the appointment as quickly as possible. “

BUFFALO, NY The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is becoming more readily available, with thousands of West New Yorkers having already received the vaccine. However, 2 On Your Side always answers questions about how this vaccine holds up compared to others. Medical experts say the key thing to remember is that all COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing hospitalizations and death. “There was a conversation around, ‘Do I want Johnson & Johnson now? Or should I take Moderna or Pfizer? ‘ Our advice is to make the appointment as quickly as possible, ”said Paul Pettit, director of the Orleans County Health Department. What a lot of people seem to hang onto are the efficiency numbers. However, Dr Thomas Russo, head of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo, said the information somehow compared apples and oranges. “Although study data suggests that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may not be as effective in preventing minor and insignificant infections that do not result in hospitalizations, the trials were not equivalent,” Dr Russo said. “They were done at different times, there were more variants in circulation when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested, and its antibody response actually improves over time. So, I suspect that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will actually close this gap compared to RNA. vaccines and will be even more effective in preventing less serious infections than the data from the original study. ” NBC News medical correspondent Dr John Torres agreed. “People are obsessed with these 72 versus 95 percent. That’s not the number you should be looking at because they looked at these cases differently,” he said. “When Johnson & Johnson was doing their human trials, it was later in the pandemic, there were more variants there, and so people were getting sicker from the disease, and they were watching in particular people who have contracted moderate or severe COVID. They weren’t looking at people who had mild or mild COVID. The other vaccines have looked at this. ” Torres added, “Overall, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, they all looked at one thing in common, and that was how well the vaccine protected you from hospitalizations and death from COVID. And … it doesn’t matter who got which vaccine in none of them were hospitalized and none of them died from COVID once they were fully vaccinated. “ Dr Russo said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine even has some advantages over other available vaccines. One of the most important is that it only requires one dose, as opposed to two. “It’s important to note that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only vaccine where we really have significant experience with the variants first described in South Africa and Brazil,” said Dr Russo, “and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 100% effective. to avoid hospitalizations and poor results, which is quite reassuring. “ Medical experts told 2 On Your Side that the main takeaway is that when it comes to preventing hospitalizations and deaths, Johnson & Johnson does just as well Moderna and Pfizer. “All vaccines are effective in saving lives. They reduce the symptoms. They prevent you from being released from the hospital. At the end of the day, you prevent dying, so we encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as they can, ”said Pettit.

