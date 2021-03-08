Who is Sanjeev Gupta? The empire of the businessman once known as the ‘man of steel’ is under threat

He started out as running the family-owned commodities trading business and is now a global steel magnet, but who is Sanjeev Gupta?

The 49-year-old businessman was born in Punjab, India, where his father was an industrialist who owned a number of businesses, including Victor Cycles.

At 12, he was sent to a boarding school in Canterbury, Kent, spending a sabbatical selling Victor bikes in Turkey after an A level.

Then he went to Trinity College, Cambridge, to study economics and management. While studying at university, he established a commodity trading company called Liberty House, using his apartment in the student residence as an office.

This got him into trouble with university authorities when he used the address for a VAT claim, violating the university’s charitable status. He was hoisted in front of a panel of donations who told him he had to leave the residences.

But he continued to run the business from his new digs and graduated with a 2: 1.

Since 1992, Mr. Gupta has built the GFG Alliance into a fully integrated steel and mining company with a global presence in 12 countries and employing over 35,000 people. GFC Alliance is an international group of companies that includes Liberty House Group, Simec Group, Wyelands Financial Services and Jahama Estates.

Liberty Steel employs around 3,000 people at 11 sites across the UK.

Liberty is best known in Wales for buying the old Alphasteel plant in Newport in 2013 and reopening production there as other steel plants in the country were closing or being sold.

In 2016 Liberty was one of several bidders for Tatas UK’s steel business before the sale process was abandoned. At that time, Tata Steel UK employed 8,000 people in Wales and around 4,000 in its main steel business in Port Talbot.

It was in this year that Liberty bought the Tredegar steelworks when its former owner Caparo took over. Liberty has resumed production of structural steel hollow sections and tubing at the plant. The site, which included a rolling mill of 100,000 tonnes per year, was part of the former Caparo Steel Products sites acquired by Liberty from the administrators at the end of 2015.





At this point, Libertys acquisitions and investments are said to have directly saved over 1,500 UK jobs and thousands more in the supply chain.

In Scotland, that year Liberty acquired a hydroelectric power and aluminum smelting plant in Lochaber and bought the Lochaber smelter and other assets from Rio Tinto Alcan for 330m.

Also in Scotland, Mr Gupta’s company bought Tata’s two rolling mills at Clydebridge and Dalzell in Scotland, facilitated by a temporary ‘nationalization’ by the Scottish government.

It was also in 2016 that he bought Tungsten Bank. Mr Gupta renamed it Wyelands Bank, after his country estate Wyelands which he owns near Chepstow.

In 2017 Liberty acquired the Tatas Specialty Steels and Caparo Merchant Bar division, it purchased the Hartlepool SAW tube factories from TATA, as well as the UK operations of AMTEK and fully integrated steel producer OneSteel in Australia.

The next two years saw Liberty enter the North American market with the acquisition of the Georgetown and Export Metals steel mills in Tampa, United States. As well as the purchase on KCI, the largest producer of wire rod in the United States, and Johnstown Wire Technologies.

Back in Europe, it acquired seven steelworks in Europe from ArcelorMittal.

Last year in India, Liberty acquired Adhunik Metaliks and Zion Steel. In Europe, it bought the French steel assets of the former French railway company British Steel in Hayange and the steel plant in Ascoval.

Liberty also announced job cuts at UK steel plants and Wyelands Bank has been subject to regulatory review in the UK for GFG loan issues.

Towards the end of 2020, Liberty’s parent company, GFG Alliance, created a new global advisory board.

The board was responsible for guiding the company in achieving its strategic priorities to achieve best practices in the environment, society and governance, in particular towards its 2030 goal of carbon neutrality. Former Prime Minister Carwyn Jones has been appointed one of the new council members.

The appointments to the board follow the consolidation of its activities into three industrial brands: Liberty Steel Group, Alvance Aluminum Group and Simec Energy Group.

That’s when Mr Gupta said he would consider an acquisition if the Port Talbot steel plant goes on the market, and the company made a non-binding indicative offer for the steel business of German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp.

Liberty said he believed that a possible combination with Thyssenkrupp Steel would create a strong group that would be well positioned to meet the challenges facing the European steel industry and accelerate the transformation towards green steel production.

The offer on ThyssenKrupp was canceled in February of this year.