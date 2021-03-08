Goodvalley announces change of management on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange: Axzon





CEO Hans Henrik Pedersen has decided to take on new professional challenges outside of Goodvalley. He joined Goodvalley as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board in 2016 and was appointed CEO in 2019. Hans Henrik Pedersen was instrumental in setting Goodvalleys’ current strategy, leading the launch of the premium food brand of the Group, by developing the organization and guaranteeing a solid capital structure. Deputy CEO Kristian Brokop, who has worked at Goodvalley since 2006 and has been a member of the management committee since 2017, has been appointed interim CEO. He will work with Hans Henrik Pedersen to ensure a smooth transition period. We want to take the opportunity to thank Hans Henrik for his dedication and contribution to making Goodvalley a stronger and more resilient company that has recently been able to deliver strong results in historically difficult market conditions. We wish Hans Henrik all the best in his future endeavors, and we are pleased that Kristian takes on the role of Interim CEO to continue on the path we have set for Goodvalley together as a carbon neutral and vertically integrated pig. producer with clear ambitions to further strengthen our food brand and continue strong growth in our branded product sales, says Anders Obel, Chairman of the Board. On behalf of the board of directors

Anders Obel, President Further information Group communications, Jacob Blegvad

+ 45 29 69 14 80

[email protected] Goodvalley at a glance Goodvalley is an international producer of high quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia according to Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the entire production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for food, to rearing and slaughtering pigs, including the use of manure in biogas plants to generate electricity and organic fertilizers for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as a carbon neutral company by German television and operates to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in production and sustainable production methods. Goodvalley announces a change of management

