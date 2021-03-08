OXURION will participate in the next Brussels Stock Exchange investor meetings: THR





Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, United States March 8, 2021 8:00 AM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation standard ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in diabetic eye disease, today announces that its management will participate and meet with investors at the following upcoming virtual meetings in March: HC Wainwright World Life Sciences Conference – March 9 to 10, 2021

Pre-recorded Company presentation, with Tom Graney, CFA, Chief Financial Officer upload March 9 at 7:00 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be available in the events section of the Oxurions website at www.oxurion.com.

A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the call. 14th Annual European CEO Forum in Life Sciences – March 10-11, 2021

Pre-recorded Company presentation, with Patrick De Haes, MD, CEO available on request for all registered users to display on the events portal. 33rd Annual Roth Conference – March 15-17, 2021

Oxurion joins round table entitled Disruptive therapies for the back of the eyes taking place on March 16 at 9:00 a.m. EST. FINISH For more information, please contact: About Oxurion Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation ophthalmic therapies, designed to better preserve vision in patients with diabetic macular edema (EMD), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients in the world. Oxurion aims to build the world’s first franchise in the treatment of EMR, based on the successful development of its two new therapies: THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor under development as a potential new standard of care for DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 has shown positive Phase 1 results for the treatment of EMRD. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating multiple injections of THR-149 with DME patients who previously responded sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 was developed in collaboration with Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC)

THR-687 is a pan-RGD integrin inhibitor, which is initially being developed as a potential new standard of care for all EMR patients. The first positive results of a phase 1 clinical study evaluating THR-687 as a treatment for EMR were announced in January 2020. THR-687 is expected to enter a phase 2 clinical trial by mid-2021 after receiving regulatory approval. THR-687 is an optimized compound derived from a larger library of integrin inhibitors licensed from Galapagos NV (Euronext and NASDAQ: GLPG). Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com. Important information about forward-looking statements Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered as forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and, therefore, involve and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company can therefore provide no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. . Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the annual report of the company. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or buy any securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No security of Oxurion may be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in accordance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with the securities laws of the United States. Applicable US states.

