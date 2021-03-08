Amazon expands food delivery service to Bangalore – TechCrunch





Amazon said Monday it has expanded its food delivery service, called Amazon Food, to 62 postcodes in Bangalore, in what is the first public update since entering the new category in India last May. The U.S. e-commerce group said Amazon Food is now reaching key locations in Bangalore such as Whitefield, HSR, Sarjapur, Koramangala, Indiranagar, MG Road, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Frazer Town, Malleshwaram, Rajajinagar and Vijayanaga. At the time of launch in May last year, Amazon Food was available in just four zip codes in Bangalore. Even though Amazon Food remains limited to a key market in India, the company is aggressively trying to undermine the competition – heavily funded startups Zomato and Swiggy – in the city. Food delivery is free for Prime members, while others have to pay a fee of 19 Indian rupees (26 cents) – cheaper than the fees charged by Swiggy and Zomato. The company, which has pledged to invest $ 6.5 billion in its operations in India, said it has amassed 2,500 cloud-based restaurants and kitchens in Bangalore – also known as Bengaluru. Amazon Food customers can take advantage of these restaurants’ “deals” as well as Amazon cash back rewards, the company said. However, he didn’t explain why he’s been unusually so slow with Amazon Food’s expansion in the country. (Well, I mean, there’s a global pandemic – but Amazon is also doing a number of what its employees say are “one-way” and “two-way” bets. double-sidedness are the ones that the company has not fully engaged and is simply trying to test the waters before making a concrete decision. Think of Amazon Prime as a one-way door bet. From day one, it isn’t. so not clear how committed Amazon is to a new service.) “With Amazon Food’s expansion in Bangalore, we continue our efforts to provide unparalleled convenience and value while being a part of their daily lives. Amazon Food offers some of the best restaurants in town, including national outlets and local dishes that are popular and follow strict delivery and safety protocols, ”said Sameer Khetarpal, director of category management at Amazon. India, in a statement. Zomato, backed by Ant Financial, and Swiggy, backed by Prosus Ventures, have established a duopoly in India’s food delivery market, with Bank of America analysts estimating their combined market share at over 90%. (Uber left the Indian food delivery market early last year after selling its local food business to Zomato.) Amazon Food’s expansion also comes at a time when Zomato, which analysts say is leading the market, is preparing to file an IPO application. The Indian food delivery market is particularly difficult to penetrate due to local conditions. Unlike developed markets such as the United States, where the value of each delivery item is around $ 33, in India a similar item is priced at $ 4, according to research companies. Zomato and Swiggy have both significantly improved the profitability of their unit over the past year.

